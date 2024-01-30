Prime Minister Pierre Channels Grant Funding from Taiwan Toward Developmental Initiatives

Castries, Saint Lucia – The Government of Saint Lucia and the Republic of China (Taiwan) continue to pursue developmental initiatives and implement programmes that strengthen our human capital, improve public infrastructure and support economic development.

The Republic of China (Taiwan) has agreed to support various government projects targeting vulnerable populations to deliver long-term relief and advance our national development agenda.

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre and the Cabinet of Ministers participated in two official cheque handover ceremonies in January. Taiwan Ambassador to Saint Lucia, H.E Peter Chia-yen Chen, on behalf of the Republic of China (Taiwan), donated grant funding to the Government of Saint Lucia to support the following initiatives:

Constituency Development Programme (XCD 2,909,229.07)

The rehabilitation of Human Resource Development Centres (XCD 825,500)

National Disability Policy (XCD 30,000)

Provision of Housing Repairs to the Less Fortunate (XCD 1,344,100)

Sports Development Project (XCD 539,830.89)

And, in the spirit of solidarity as Saint Lucia readies to celebrate Independence 45, Taiwan has made available XCD 53,400 to fund the national fireworks display.

Prime Minister Pierre, on behalf of the Government of Saint Lucia, expressed gratitude for the longstanding friendship and unwavering support from the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The benefits of Saint Lucia’s continuing cooperation with Taiwan redound to the development of our people and our communities.

