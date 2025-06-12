SKNDF to Participate in King’s Birthday Parade in Montserrat

The St Kitts Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) is proud to announce its participation in the King’s Birthday Parade on Montserrat on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

A contingent from the SKNDF travelled to Montserrat where they will join the Royal Montserrat Defence Force and other armed and unarmed units in a unified display military drills , discipline, pride, and pageantry in honor of His Majesty King Charles official birthday.

This engagement highlights the strong bonds of collaboration and cooperation among our Caribbean defence forces. It also gives our soldiers a valuable opportunity to represent our nation on the regional stage.

Let’s wish our troops much success as they represent the SKNDF and the Federation at the parade!

www.skndf.com

#SKNDF#DefenceForce#KingsBirthdayParade#Montserrat2025#ProudToServe#CaribbeanUnity#NationalPride