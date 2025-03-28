Nathalie Murphy’s Story: Mobility, Security, and Displacement in the Face of Disaster

Nathalie Murphy, a citizen of the Commonwealth of Dominica, has lived with sight impairment for over 40 years. As a founding member of the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities, she has dedicated much of her life to serving the organization and advocating for the rights and inclusion of people with disabilities. Her personal experiences with disasters, particularly as a blind woman, highlight the critical intersections of human mobility, human security, disaster displacement, and disability.

Nathalie’s initial experience with disaster occurred in 1979 during Hurricane David. Blind at the time and living with her sister, she faced immediate challenges to her safety and mobility.

“I could not see anything, but all I could do was hear.”

The destruction of their home forced them to seek shelter, navigating debris-filled streets to reach safety. This early experience underscored the unique vulnerabilities faced by people with disabilities during disasters, particularly concerning safe evacuation and access to secure shelter. The lack of accessible information and support systems left her reliant on family for survival and mobility.

Decades later, Hurricane Maria presented a new set of challenges. Drawing on her involvement with the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities, Nathalie was able to prepare in advance.

“Seeing that, within the organization, we would conduct workshops and have training programs and educational programs to do with disaster preparedness and disaster management. I knew exactly what to do when the announcement was made that we would be affected by Hurricane Maria…I spent the day prior to the arrival of the system, preparing and securing all of my important documents and personal items and ensuring that I had a place to stay in my own home to weather the storm.”

However, the storm’s devastation led to the destruction of her home, and again, issues of mobility and security became paramount.

“My husband, who is also blind and I stayed at our home for about a week. We saw nobody; there was nobody who came to look for us, to ask what our needs were, or to determine what could be done to assist us,” she laments.

A few days later her stepson came from Florida about 10 days after the storm, and had them both evacuated to Florida. They remained in Florida for over three months and returned to Dominica in January the following year.

Nathalie and her husband faced isolation in the immediate aftermath. The absence of outreach from local authorities highlighted a systemic failure to prioritize the needs of disabled residents. The tarpaulin offered days later was insufficient, underscoring the need for targeted, accessible assistance. The displacement to Florida offered temporary safety, but also highlighted the cultural and social challenges of being displaced, even within a family setting.

Upon returning to Dominica, Nathalie encountered further obstacles.Navigating the bureaucracy of insurance claims and reconstruction efforts proved difficult, compounded by the lack of accessible information and support. The lifting of import duty concessions further hindered their ability to rebuild, leaving them in a partially reconstructed home years after the disaster.

“But we are comfortable; we are comfortable downstairs, and I think it is quite accessible and everything. So, we will decide what we would do with upstairs when it is completed. To some extent, yes, because I felt that much, much more attention should have been given to persons with disabilities who are not in a position to assist themselves…So, I think it was a form of discrimination, if I have to say that, yes, because if priority were given to all persons with disabilities who were affected.”

Nathalie’s experience points to systemic inequities in disaster response and recovery, where people with disabilities are often overlooked or face additional barriers to accessing assistance.

Nathalie’s story offers several critical lessons for improving disaster preparedness, response, and recovery:

1. Prioritize Accessibility: Ensure that all disaster-related information, communication, and services are fully accessible to people with disabilities.

2. Targeted Outreach: Implement proactive outreach programs to identify and support vulnerable individuals, including people with disabilities, in the immediate aftermath of a disaster.

3. Inclusive Planning: Involve people with disabilities in disaster planning and decision-making processes to ensure that their needs and perspectives are considered.

4. Accessible Shelters: Establish accessible emergency shelters with appropriate accommodations and support services for people with disabilities.

5. Equitable Resource Allocation: Prioritize the allocation of resources to support the recovery of people with disabilities, including financial assistance, housing, and rehabilitation services.

By addressing these critical gaps, Dominica and other disaster-prone regions can build more inclusive and resilient communities that protect the human rights and security of all residents, including those with disabilities. Nathalie’s advocacy and lived experience serve as a reminder of the importance of disability-inclusive disaster risk reduction.