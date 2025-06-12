Trump Launches $5M “Trump Gold Card Visa” Program Promising U.S. Residency to the World’s Wealthy

WASHINGTON D.C., June 12, 2025 — In a dramatic move that’s already generating global buzz, United States President Donald J. Trump has officially launched his long-teased $5 million “Trump Gold Card Visa” — a controversial citizenship-by-investment (CBI) scheme offering the ultra-wealthy a golden path to permanent residency in the United States.

Unveiled via his Truth Social account and now live at TrumpCard.gov, the program invites foreign nationals to register their interest in acquiring what Trump calls “the most powerful residency card on Earth.”

“Thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the Greatest Country and Market anywhere in the World,” Trump declared. “It’s called THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. THE WAITING LIST IS NOW OPEN.”

The $5 Million Dream

The Trump Gold Card Visa is priced at $5 million USD — a steep increase compared to the existing EB-5 investor visa, which typically requires a minimum investment of $800,000 to $1.05 million. In exchange, applicants are promised lawful permanent residency, the right to work, and a path to U.S. citizenship.

Applicants can sign up on the official website by submitting basic information, including name, email, and region, and indicating whether they are applying as an individual or business entity. The site promises that registrants will “be notified the moment access opens.”

What We Know So Far

While full details are yet to be released, sources inside the Trump administration have suggested the program is intended to replace the EB-5 visa and become the new gold standard for investor immigration. A sample card — complete with a gold finish and Trump’s image — was displayed by the President during a press conference aboard Air Force One earlier this year.

Trump touted the initiative as a magnet for “wealthy, successful individuals who will pay a lot in taxes, create jobs, and pour billions into the American economy.”

Legal and Ethical Questions Arise

The announcement has sparked immediate concern from immigration experts and watchdog groups who are questioning the legality, transparency, and ethical implications of tying permanent U.S. residency to a personal branding initiative by the sitting President.

“This isn’t just a visa. This is a Trump-branded residency card, launched by a sitting U.S. President, on a government domain. The ethics questions here are staggering,” said a spokesperson from the American Immigration Council.

Despite the backlash, Trump supporters are hailing the program as an “America First” approach to attracting top-tier global talent and capital. “Why not roll out the red carpet for those who can afford it?” said one Truth Social commenter. “This is smart economics.”

What’s Next?

The Trump administration says the application vetting process will be “strict but swift.” While exact qualification criteria remain unclear, officials have confirmed that a background check and “national interest screening” will be involved.

According to U.S. immigration law, permanent residents can apply for citizenship after five years if they demonstrate good moral character, knowledge of English, and loyalty to constitutional principles. Whether the Trump Gold Card will alter or accelerate that timeline remains to be seen.

Final Word

Love it or loathe it, the Trump Gold Card Visa is here — and it’s already being dubbed “The Most Expensive Green Card in History.” Critics see it as elitist and unethical. Supporters call it a game-changer. One thing is certain: the gold rush for American residency just got a Trumpian makeover.

Apply or learn more at TrumpCard.gov

#TrumpGoldCard #CBI #USImmigration #AmericaFirst #Trump2025