HELL IN THE SKIES: AIR INDIA FLIGHT TO LONDON CRASHES IN FIREBALL—242 ON BOARD INCLUDING 53 BRITS

AHMEDABAD, INDIA – June 12, 2025 —

A horrifying tragedy has struck the world of aviation as Air India Flight AI171, bound for London’s Gatwick Airport, crashed in a devastating fireball just moments after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The crash has stunned the globe, with at least 244 people aboard—including 53 British nationals—now feared dead.

The doomed Boeing 787 Dreamliner lifted off at 9:50 AM local time, but just seconds into its climb, flight data shows it reached only 625 feet before it began an unexplained and rapid descent, plummeting with a vertical speed of -475 feet per minute. The aircraft disappeared from radar at 08:08:51 UTC, and within seconds, exploded into a giant fireball, crashing into a densely populated residential area near the airport.

The passenger list was global:

169 Indian nationals

53 British citizens

7 Portuguese

1 Canadian

12 crew members

Casualty figures have not yet been confirmed, but early reports and heart-wrenching footage from the crash site suggest a catastrophic loss of life. Emergency services, firefighters, and disaster response teams are currently combing through the smoldering wreckage, searching for survivors amid the twisted remains of the aircraft and damaged buildings.

Videos circulating online show the moment the aircraft spiraled downward, followed by a massive explosion that shook homes for miles. Residents screamed in horror as debris rained from the sky and a wall of flames engulfed the crash site.

Eyewitnesses describe scenes of apocalypse:

“We saw the plane falling… then BOOM—everything shook. It was like an earthquake followed by an inferno,” said one shaken local.

Air India has expressed deep sorrow and confirmed an investigation is underway, while international aviation experts, Boeing, and Indian aviation authorities rush to uncover what caused this shocking disaster.

Flight AI171 was scheduled to land at London’s Gatwick at 6:25 PM local time. For families awaiting loved ones in the UK and beyond, that reunion has now turned into an unbearable nightmare.

The entire world mourns as India and the global aviation community face one of the darkest days in recent history.

Developing story… More details to come.

