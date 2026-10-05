SIX PEOPLE PRESUMED DEAD AFTER U.S. COAST GUARD ENDS SEARCH FOR HEARTBEAT 104

Latitude Air Ambulance has confirmed that six people aboard its Heartbeat 104 medevac aircraft are presumed to have died after the United States Coast Guard concluded active search-and-rescue operations and transitioned to recovery efforts.

The aircraft had been operating from Bermuda to Boston, Massachusetts, when it went missing.

In a statement issued Saturday, October 4, Latitude said the persons aboard included four members of its team, a patient and the patient’s family escort.

“It is with profound sadness” that the company acknowledged the Coast Guard’s decision, adding that information shared by authorities had led to the “heartbreaking reality” that those aboard are presumed lost.

Latitude President Peter Byl described the development as “an unimaginable loss” for the company and for everyone connected to the six people on board.

The Canadian air medical transport provider said its immediate focus is supporting the families of those affected, its employees and the ongoing work of authorities.

The company also asked for privacy and compassion for the grieving families.

Latitude said it will continue to cooperate fully with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and other relevant agencies as recovery efforts and the investigation continue.

Authorities have not announced a cause, and Latitude said it will not speculate while the investigation proceeds.