A NEW CHAPTER IN AN EXTRAORDINARY LEGACY: JEANETTE GRELL-HULL RECEIVES HONORARY DOCTORATE

Nevis tourism pioneer, entrepreneur and community stalwart awarded Honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Travel Business Management with Gold Medal

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS — At 80 years of age, Jeanette Annie Monica Grell-Hull, MH, continues to add remarkable new chapters to a life already defined by entrepreneurship, tourism, leadership, community service and lifelong learning.

The proud Nevisian trailblazer has received an Honorary Doctorate (Honoris Causa) — Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Travel Business Management, with a Gold Medal, from Cedarbrook University, USA.

According to official confirmation dated August 5, 2026, the honorary degree is being conferred in recognition of her contribution to the field of Travel Business Management.

It is a fitting distinction for a woman whose connection to the travel and tourism industry spans decades.

Long before women-owned businesses became a familiar part of Nevis’ commercial landscape, Grell-Hull was already breaking barriers.

In June 1977, she established Jan’s Travel Agency, becoming one of Nevis’ pioneering female entrepreneurs and building an independent, IATA-approved travel business that she would operate for almost 30 years, until April 2007.

That alone would have represented an impressive career.

But she kept going.

FROM TRAVEL AGENCY OWNER TO HOTEL LEADER

After decades in the travel business, Grell-Hull continued making her mark within Nevis’ hospitality sector.

She served as General Manager of Nelson Spring Beach Resort from January 2009 to May 2016, giving more than seven years of leadership to the property.

She later served as Hotel Manager at The Mount Nevis Hotel from May 2016 to January 2018.

Her professional journey also included service to the wider tourism sector through her involvement as a Board Member of the Nevis Tourism Authority, contributing her decades of practical industry experience to the development of one of the island’s most important economic sectors.

Across travel, aviation connections, hospitality and tourism administration, Grell-Hull built a career stretching approximately four decades.

And her contribution was never limited to business.

A LIFE OF SERVICE

For generations of Nevisians, Jeanette Grell-Hull’s name has also been associated with community development, sport and service.

She made pioneering contributions to netball administration, supported women’s advancement and devoted significant time to voluntary community work.

Her service was formally recognised through the Sugar Mas Award commemorating the period 1973–2023, acknowledging decades of contribution to community life.

Faith has also remained an important part of her journey, alongside a commitment to helping others and creating opportunities for those who came behind her.

It is a legacy built quietly, steadily and over many years.

AT 79, SHE WENT BACK TO CLASS

Perhaps one of the most inspiring chapters came in 2025.

At 79 years old, Grell-Hull walked across a graduation stage at the University of the West Indies after completing not one, but two certificate programmes.

She earned certificates in:

Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management

and

Financial Planning for Small Business

For someone who had already spent decades building and managing businesses, the decision to return to structured learning sent a powerful message.

Experience did not stop her from learning.

Retirement did not stop her.

Age certainly did not stop her.

Now, one year later, another major academic honour has followed.

A CAREER THAT HELPED SHAPE NEVIS TOURISM

The honorary doctorate in Travel Business Management carries particular significance because it reflects the field to which Grell-Hull dedicated so much of her professional life.

She experienced Caribbean tourism from several sides — as an entrepreneur, travel agency owner, hospitality executive, tourism board member and industry professional.

She helped travellers move around the region and beyond.

She helped manage properties that welcomed visitors to Nevis.

And she contributed to the tourism structures responsible for promoting and strengthening the island’s visitor economy.

Her story mirrors, in many ways, the development of Nevis tourism itself — from the days when travel arrangements depended heavily on personal relationships and traditional agencies, through decades of expanding air access and hotel development, and into today’s technology-driven global tourism market.

Through all those changes, Grell-Hull remained connected to the industry.

FROM THE NETBALL COURT TO THE BOARDROOM — AND BACK TO THE CLASSROOM

There is a striking range to her story.

Netball administrator.

Entrepreneur.

Travel professional.

Hotel executive.

Tourism leader.

Community volunteer.

Student.

And now, Dr. Jeanette Annie Monica Grell-Hull, MH.

Each chapter reflects a willingness to serve, adapt and continue growing.

At 80, the honorary doctorate is not simply another title attached to her name. It stands as recognition of decades spent building, leading and contributing to an industry that has been central to the economic development of Nevis.

It also carries a message far beyond tourism.

Learning has no retirement age.

Purpose does not expire.

And achievement does not belong only to the young.

For younger Nevisians considering entrepreneurship, tourism, hospitality or public service, her journey offers a powerful example of what persistence across decades can produce.

For older citizens, it is an equally strong reminder that new goals can still be pursued long after traditional retirement age.

A NEW CHAPTER

More than 49 years have passed since Jeanette Grell-Hull opened Jan’s Travel Agency in 1977.

The industry has changed.

Nevis has changed.

Technology has changed the way people book flights, choose hotels and experience destinations.

But the values underpinning her journey have remained remarkably consistent — enterprise, discipline, service, education and a willingness to keep moving forward.

From the travel agency office to the hotel boardroom, from tourism development to community service, from the netball court to the university classroom, Jeanette Grell-Hull has built an extraordinary Nevisian legacy.

And at 80 years of age, she has added another distinction.

Doctor of Philosophy in Travel Business Management, Honoris Causa, with Gold Medal.

Congratulations to Dr. Jeanette Annie Monica Grell-Hull, MH, on this latest recognition.

Her story continues.

And generations of Nevisians now have another reason to look at her journey and remember one simple truth:

It is never too late to learn, lead, serve — or achieve.