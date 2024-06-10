Former PAM Leader Shawn Richards Calls for Unity and Country-First Approach Under New Leadership

****Shawn Richards, the former Leader of the People’s Action Movement (PAM), has issued a resounding call for unity and a prioritization of national interests under the new leadership of Natasha Grey-Brookes.Addressing attendees at Sunday’s Party Convention, Richards emphasized the importance of rallying behind Grey-Brookes as the party undergoes a rebuilding phase following setbacks in the 2022 elections and the subsequent departure of some supporters.“Now is the time for all PAMites who left the party to come back home. Come back home to the party that you know is best for the country. Come back home to PAM,” Richards urged.While advocating for unity, Richards also urged caution in forging alliances, emphasizing the need to learn from past mistakes and prioritize the nation’s interests above personal ambitions.“My final words of advice to the new leadership and the membership generally, let us continue to put country above self. Let us continue to put people first. Let us choose our friends wisely and let us avoid any type of friendship that cannot be trusted. Therefore, let us not repeat the mistakes of the past,” he remarked as persons obviously looked back with disappointment at the mistakes made in forcing an alliance with the CCM and Premier Mark Brantley which resulted in the collapse of the successful Team Unity government and the subsequent humiliating defeat in the 2022 elections. Richards, who confirmed earlier in April that he would not seek re-election, reaffirmed his commitment to serving his constituency and supporting Grey-Brookes in her new role.“To the people of Sandy Point, I will remain your representative in the National Assembly today, tomorrow, and until you tell me otherwise,” he assured.He also encouraged the new executive members to work unitedly under Grey-Brookes’ leadership, emphasizing her potential to lead the party and the nation.“To the new executive members, especially those being elevated for the very first time, I admonish you to be active and productive and to work united as a team led for the first time by a woman, a mother, a wife, a lawyer, but more importantly, a potential Prime Minister,” Richards declared.In conclusion, Richards stressed the importance of maintaining strong diplomatic relations, highlighting their significance since the nation’s independence.