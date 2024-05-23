PLP Members Experience Inspirational Worship at Challengers’ Life in the Word Church

The vibrant spirit of Pentecostal Sunday reverberated through the halls of the Life in the Word Church in Challengers, as members and well-wishers of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) congregated for a day of worship and reflection. Led by Dr. The Hon Timothy Harris, Third Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the gathering sought spiritual nourishment and guidance amidst the challenges facing their nation.

As the worship team led the congregation in uplifting songs of praise, the atmosphere was charged with fervor and devotion. Bishop Matthew Hepburn delivered an impassioned message, calling for divine intervention in the affairs of the country and offering prayers for its leaders, including Dr. Harris.

Addressing the pressing issues plaguing the nation, Bishop Hepburn emphasized the importance of deep, soul-searching prayers to combat the high level of crime and unrest. He urged Dr. Harris and the PLP members to trust in God’s plan and continue their dedicated service to the nation.

The Pentecostal Sunday worship at the Life in the Word Church served as a powerful reminder of the importance of faith and community in navigating the challenges of the modern world. As PLP members joined together in prayer and praise, they reaffirmed their commitment to their beliefs and their country, guided by the steadfast leadership of Dr. Timothy Harris.