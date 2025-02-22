OLYMPIAN-TURNED-SINGER VIRGIL HODGE LANDS SPOT ON ST. KITTS MUSIC FESTIVAL AFTER VIRAL SUCCESS!

Friday, February 21, 2025

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Former Olympian Virgil Hodge has sprinted her way onto the St. Kitts Music Festival lineup, proving her vocal prowess after a whirlwind year of musical success. Organizers officially confirmed that Hodge will take center stage on June 28, 2025, following her viral breakout in 2024.

Hodge’s transition from track to tunes has been nothing short of spectacular. After hosting her first solo concert in May 2024 at the Melt Away, she captured audiences with powerful renditions of R&B, Dancehall, Soca, and Reggae hits. The success of her singles Burning Love and Can’t Bring Me Down catapulted her into the limelight, making her one of the most anticipated local acts at this year’s festival.

“Because of your support, I am stepping onto the St. Kitts Music Festival stage as a solo artist! This is a dream come true,” Hodge shared with fans.

She will share the night’s stage with global powerhouse Jennifer Hudson, Ayra Starr, Romain Virgo, and Christopher Martin.

With her undeniable talent and growing fanbase, Hodge’s performance is expected to be one for the history books—proving that whether on the track or the stage, she’s built for the spotlight!