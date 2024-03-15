Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew Explores Hyperbaric Chamber Innovations at CDA Technical Institute

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew Explores Cutting-Edge Healthcare Solutions at CDA Technical Institute

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew recently took to social media to share his visit to the CDA Technical Institute of the West Indies, where he delved into the innovative world of hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Accompanied by Advisor in the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Austin Edinborough, Dr. Drew embarked on a tour led by Owner/Director Captain Ray Black and CEO McClean Hobson.

During the visit, Dr. Drew marveled at the transformative capabilities of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which involves breathing 100% pure oxygen within a pressurized chamber. With the institute boasting the world’s largest collection of hyperbaric chambers, discussions ensued on potential collaborations with the government to leverage these chambers for addressing critical health issues in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Among the healthcare solutions discussed were the treatment of diabetic complications, carbon monoxide poisoning, decompression sickness, gas gangrene, and radiation injury. Dr. Drew expressed enthusiasm about the institute’s efforts to revolutionize healthcare in the region and pledged government support for initiatives aimed at enhancing medical treatment options for citizens.