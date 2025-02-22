CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow Defends Political Candidacy Amidst Conflict of Interest Concerns

Kingstown, St. Vincent & the Grenadines – The President of Cricket West Indies (CWI), Dr. Kishore Shallow, has firmly stated that his decision to contest the North Leeward seat for the Opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) in the upcoming general elections does not create a conflict of interest with his role as CWI President.

His remarks follow Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves’ suggestion that Dr. Shallow should reconsider seeking re-election as CWI President while pursuing a political career.

Shallow Defends His Dual Roles

Dr. Shallow has made it clear that he has conducted thorough legal due diligence before stepping into politics. In a recent interview, he explained that the CWI Presidency is not an executive role, likening it to that of a chairman of a board rather than an active managerial position.

“President of Cricket West Indies is not an executive job, right? I want people to understand that. When references are made to positions like the President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) or the Vice-Chancellor of a university, those are all full-time executive positions. I, however, have the flexibility to engage in political activities without any conflict,” he asserted.

Shallow further emphasized that West Indies cricket operates under a constitution that guides the conduct of its members, and he has taken the necessary steps to ensure compliance.

Legal Consultation and Constitutional Compliance

Shallow revealed that before agreeing to enter politics, he consulted with legal experts in St. Vincent & the Grenadines and across the Caribbean. He carefully reviewed the CWI’s memorandum and articles of association, along with the Constitution of St. Vincent & the Grenadines, and found no legal barriers preventing him from holding both roles.

“I checked the Constitution of St. Vincent & the Grenadines, and neither document suggests any conflict whatsoever with this role,” he declared.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Gonsalves himself has admitted in several interviews that there is no written law prohibiting Dr. Shallow from serving as both CWI President and a political candidate.

Political and Cricketing Implications

Despite the legal backing, Shallow’s dual roles raise questions about whether his leadership of Cricket West Indies will remain unaffected should he secure a parliamentary seat. With regional cricket at a critical juncture, stakeholders, fans, and political commentators will closely watch how this unprecedented situation unfolds.

As the election campaign intensifies, Dr. Shallow remains adamant that his involvement in politics will not interfere with his duties at CWI, but only time will tell if the cricketing and political worlds can truly coexist in his leadership.

