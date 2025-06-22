SHOCKER IN ATHLETICS! Jamaica’s Roje Stona & Rajindra Campbell Switch Allegiance to Türkiye!

Times Caribbean News — June 22, 2025

In a stunning move that has shaken the global athletics stage, Olympic gold medallist and discus record-breaker Roje Stona, alongside Olympic bronze medallist shot putter Rajindra Campbell, have officially transferred their national allegiance from Jamaica to Türkiye, effective June 19, 2025.

The unprecedented switch, reportedly brokered by a top U.S.-based sports agent, has sent ripples across the track and field community—especially in the Caribbean, where both athletes rose to international prominence representing the black, green, and gold.

Stona, whose Olympic-record discus throw stunned the world, and Campbell, whose historic shot put bronze earned him praise as one of Jamaica’s finest field athletes, now set their sights on future glory—this time, donning Türkiye’s red and white.

Rise of a New Throwing Power?

Türkiye has been aggressively recruiting elite talent in recent years, and this latest coup could signal a new golden era for their throwing program. With Stona and Campbell on board, the nation could suddenly become a major medal contender in global throwing events.

A Blow to Jamaica’s Dominance?

Jamaica has long dominated sprinting, but these field event stars represented a powerful diversification of the island’s athletic legacy. Their departure will likely spark intense debate and introspection within Jamaican athletics circles.

What’s Next?

Sources suggest both athletes could debut for Türkiye as early as this year’s World Championships, pending final World Athletics clearance. Their fans—old and new—will be watching closely.

