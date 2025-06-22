WORLD ON EDGE: IRAN VOWS RETALIATION AFTER U.S. STRIKE ON NUCLEAR FACILITIES!



“THEY CROSSED A VERY BIG RED LINE” — IRAN THREATENS RESPONSE AS WAR FEARS ESCALATE

Times Caribbean Global – June 22, 2025

The world is bracing for the unthinkable.

In an explosive and defiant address from Istanbul, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a chilling warning to the international community, condemning a U.S. military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities and declaring that “the United States has crossed a very big red line.”

“We have to respond based on our legitimate right to self-defense,” Araghchi stated bluntly, raising fears of a major escalation that could plunge the Middle East—and the world—into dangerous new territory.

The fiery press conference followed what Iran is calling a “brutal act of military aggression” by the United States, targeting what Tehran insists are peaceful nuclear sites. Araghchi labeled the strikes a “grave and unprecedented violation of the UN Charter and international law,” and called on the United Nations Security Council to urgently convene an emergency session to condemn the U.S. action.

“THE WORLD MUST NOT STAND SILENT”

Araghchi did not mince words:

“The warmongering and lawless administration in Washington is solely and fully responsible for the dangerous consequences of this reckless act. Silence in the face of such blatant aggression will plunge the world into unprecedented danger and chaos.”

He went on to describe the United States as a “lawless bully” and warned that continued aggression could “drag humanity back to the law of the jungle.”

STRATEGIC CHOKEPOINT AT RISK

When asked whether Iran might shut down the Strait of Hormuz—a narrow passage through which over 20% of global oil supplies flow—Araghchi said “a variety of options are available” to Iran. That single sentence sent shockwaves through global energy markets and rattled world capitals from Washington to Beijing.

REGIONAL DIPLOMACY OR REGIONAL WAR?

The Foreign Minister revealed he has been in close contact with several foreign ministers across the Middle East. According to Araghchi, “almost all of them are deeply concerned and eager to intervene to stop Israeli aggression and restore calm.”

His remarks strongly linked the U.S. strikes to ongoing Israeli actions in the region, suggesting coordinated military pressure and accusing both nations of pushing the region toward the edge.

THE CLOCK IS TICKING

With diplomacy rapidly deteriorating, and rhetoric heating up on all sides, the question remains:

Will Iran strike back—and if so, how soon?

The international community now stands at a perilous crossroads, caught between the hope for de-escalation and the looming shadow of a wider war.

Stay tuned to Times Caribbean Global as this developing crisis unfolds.

