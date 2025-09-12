MR. GREGORY “MENTION” HOBSON ELECTED PRESIDENT IN UNPRECEDENTED FORMATION OF ST. KITTS BAND ASSOCIATION

MR. GREGORY HOBSON ELECTED PRESIDENT IN UNPRECEDENTED FORMATION OF ST. KITTS BAND ASSOCIATION

Basseterre, St. Kitts — September 2025 — History was made this week with the official announcement of the newly formed St. Kitts Band Association, an unprecedented unifying body bringing together the Federation’s leading musical groups under one umbrella.

The press release issued by the association confirmed that Mr. Gregory Hobson has been elected as the inaugural President. Joining him at the helm are Mr. Wingrove Williams as Vice President and Mr. Gavin Charles as Secretary/Treasurer. Additional executive representatives include Mr. Gregory Warner, Mr. Keithly Gaskin-Guishard, Mr. Brandon Cranstoun, and Mr. Shervin White.

Uniting the Bands

The association’s registered bonafide membership includes some of the Federation’s most iconic and influential musical ensembles:

The Grand Masters Band

The Small Axe Band

The Nu Vybes Band International

The Kollision Band

The Xcess Band

The ASAP Band

The Upset Squad

By bringing these powerhouse groups under one banner, the association signals a new era of collaboration, representation, and strategic development for the music industry in St. Kitts.

Press Conference Ahead

The association announced that an inaugural press conference will be held before September 30th, 2025, where leaders will outline their objectives and share their vision. Fans, supporters, stakeholders, and the wider public can expect to hear how this historic move will impact the future of local entertainment, advocacy, and the creative economy.

The formation of the St. Kitts Band Association is being hailed as a bold and unprecedented step in fostering unity, advancing the interests of musicians, and ensuring that the Federation’s vibrant music culture remains strong and sustainable.