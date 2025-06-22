GLOBAL OIL SHOCK! IRAN CLOSES STRAIT OF HORMUZ — 20% OF WORLD’S OIL BLOCKED! PRICES SET TO SKYROCKET!

Times Caribbean Global | June 22, 2025

Tehran has just pulled the ultimate geopolitical trigger.

In a bold and defiant move that could reshape global energy markets and trigger a full-blown international crisis, Iran has officially ordered the immediate closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoint.

This seismic decision follows days of escalating tensions after the U.S. military launched strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities — an act Tehran has condemned as “a brutal and unprecedented aggression.”

Now, in response, Iran has made good on its threat. The closure of the Strait — a narrow but vital shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea — is already blocking an estimated 20% of the world’s oil shipments. Tankers are stranded, ports are frozen, and energy markets are spiraling into chaos.

OIL WAR LOOMS: A Blow to the Global Economy

With the Strait now shut, the ripple effects are immediate and massive:

Global crude oil prices surged over 40% within hours

Gas stations across the U.S., Europe, and the Caribbean are bracing for record-high pump prices

Stock markets are in freefall amid fears of prolonged supply chain disruption

Energy-dependent economies, including many in the Caribbean, face imminent fuel shortages and inflationary pressure

“This is a global oil shock of historic proportions,” said one analyst. “We’re not talking about days of disruption — we’re staring down the barrel of months, maybe longer.”

Iran Draws the Red Line

At a fiery press conference in Tehran, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared:

“This is our right. The Strait of Hormuz is within our sovereign waters. We warned the world — if our nuclear sovereignty is violated, the energy lifeline of the aggressors will be cut.”

Military assets have already been deployed by Iran to enforce the blockade. Satellite images confirm that fast-attack craft and missile batteries have taken up positions on both sides of the Strait.

Global Panic, Regional Chaos

NATO has convened an emergency meeting. Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are scrambling to reroute oil shipments. Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet has reportedly begun mobilizing in the region for what many fear could be a direct confrontation with Iranian forces.

Energy ministers across the Caribbean are holding crisis meetings to assess fuel reserves and explore alternate sourcing strategies, as the region prepares to face severe economic fallout.

What’s Next?

With diplomacy collapsing and military tensions rising, the closure of the Strait could tip the balance into open war. For now, the world watches — and waits — while the price of oil, and the cost of global instability, keeps climbing.

Buckle up — the energy crisis has begun.

