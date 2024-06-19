Cape Air to Launch New Service Connecting St. Croix with Nevis

### In an exciting development for regional travel, Cape Air announced the launch of a new air service connecting St. Croix and Nevis. Starting July 12, travelers will be able to fly between the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix and the Vance W. Amory International Airport in Nevis.Premier Brantley shared the news, highlighting the boost this will provide to both tourism and business between the two islands. Cape Air will operate flights twice a week, on Fridays and Sundays, offering convenient travel options for weekend getaways and short business trips.

The flight schedule is as follows:-

Departing St. Croix (STX) at 11:40 AM and arriving in Nevis (NEV) at 12:45 PM

– Departing Nevis (NEV) at 1:50 PM and arriving in St. Croix (STX) at 2:55 PM

Special introductory rates are available, with tickets priced at

$349.10 for NEV-STX and

$328.10 for STX-NEV, taxes included.

This new route is set to enhance connectivity in the Caribbean, making travel between these beautiful islands more accessible than ever.