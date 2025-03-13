SHANTRICE DORSET WALKS FREE… FOR NOW! COURT IMPOSES STRICT BAIL CONDITIONS IN HIGH-STAKES CASE

Basseterre, St. Kitts – March 2025 – In a stunning turn of events, Shantrice Dorset has been granted bail under a tight web of restrictions, as she awaits further legal proceedings in a case that has gripped the nation. While she may be out of custody, the harsh conditions of her release serve as a stark warning that she remains under the court’s watchful eye.

Dorset’s every move will be monitored, with the court mandating that she report to the Basseterre Police Station three times a week—Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays—between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.. In a clear attempt to prevent any possible escape, all her travel documents have been seized, and a stop order is now in effect at every port of entry and exit in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Adding to the strict surveillance, Dorset has been ordered to reside with her family in Basseterre, cutting off any possibility of disappearing under the radar. She is also under an iron-clad restriction barring her from making any form of contact—directly or indirectly—with key prosecution witnesses Khyron Phillip, Bejay Tuckett, and Jahzya R. Wilkerson, or any of their associates.

The stakes could not be higher. The court has made it absolutely clear that if Dorset violates any of these conditions, she will face immediate revocation of her bail and a swift return to custody.

As this legal drama unfolds, all eyes remain on Shantrice Dorset, with the public eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this high-profile case. Will she abide by the strict court orders, or will her temporary freedom be short-lived? Only time will tell.