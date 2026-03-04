S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd. Announces 35th Annual General Meeting for April 16, 2026

Basseterre, St. Kitts — One of the Federation’s oldest and most prominent commercial institutions, S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd., has officially announced the date for its Thirty-Fifth Annual General Meeting (AGM) as a public company, inviting shareholders to participate in discussions on the company’s financial performance and corporate governance.

According to the official notice issued by the company's Board of Directors, the AGM will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. at the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions, Fortlands, Basseterre.

The meeting will provide shareholders with an opportunity to review the company's operations and key decisions for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, including the presentation of the financial statements and reports from both the auditors and the Board of Directors.

Key Matters on the Agenda

Several important items are scheduled to be addressed during the meeting, including:

Consideration of the company’s financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2025

for the year ended September 30, 2025 Review of the Auditors’ Report

Review of the Directors’ Report

Declaration of a dividend

Appointment of directors to replace those retiring

to replace those retiring Appointment of auditors and determination of their remuneration

These agenda items represent key governance procedures that allow shareholders to assess the company’s financial health and leadership structure while participating in decisions affecting the company’s future direction.

Online Participation Available

To facilitate broader shareholder participation, S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd. has also made provisions for online registration for the AGM. Members wishing to attend virtually must register in advance using the official meeting registration links provided by the company.

Online registration will close on April 14, 2026, two days before the meeting.

Proxy Voting Option for Members

Shareholders unable to attend the meeting in person or online may still exercise their voting rights by appointing a proxy. The company has provided a proxy form enabling members to designate a representative to vote on their behalf at the meeting.

Completed proxy forms must be submitted to the company secretary or emailed to the designated address at least 48 hours before the AGM.

Annual Report Accessible to Shareholders

The company also confirmed that its 2025 Annual Report, along with the official Notice of Meeting and proxy documentation, can be viewed or printed from its corporate website.

The notice was issued by order of the Board and signed by Company Secretary Bernard Malcolm, with the document dated February 5, 2026.

A Historic Institution in St. Kitts and Nevis

Founded in 1875, S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd. remains one of the longest-standing commercial enterprises in St. Kitts and Nevis, operating across multiple sectors including retail, building supplies, automotive sales, and consumer goods.

The upcoming AGM is expected to provide shareholders with insight into the company’s financial performance and strategic outlook as it continues to play a central role in the Federation’s private sector landscape.