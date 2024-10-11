ST. KITTS AND NEVIS  HOSTS CRITICAL OECS LEGAL AFFAIRS MEETING TO TACKLE KEY LEGISLATIVE PROPOSALS INCLUDING NATIONAL ID AND CONTINGENT RIGHTS BILL

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 10, 2024 (SKNIS): The 36th Meeting of the OECS Legal Affairs Committee commenced on Thursday, October 10, at the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium, ECCB Headquarters, Bird Rock, St Kitts. This pivotal two-day assembly will see Attorneys General from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and their surrogates convene to deliberate on significant legislative proposals.

Among the key items on the agenda are the OECS National Identification Bill and the OECS Contingent Rights Bill, both of which received approval from the OECS Chief Parliamentary Counsel during their 16th Meeting in Saint Lucia earlier this year. These bills are poised to play a crucial role in enhancing regional integration and the free movement of citizens within the OECS Economic Union.

The OECS Contingent Rights Bill aims to dismantle barriers to the free movement of citizens across the Economic Union. It outlines the rights to be conferred on citizens and their family members, thereby completing the operationalisation of the Free Movement of Persons Regime, which is already partially in effect.

In tandem, the OECS National Identification Bill seeks to introduce a modern digital identification system for citizens of member states. This initiative will facilitate the mutual recognition of nationally issued IDs among member states, ensuring efficient and authenticated identification of OECS citizens as they traverse participating states.

Additionally, the Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Bill, recently enacted in St. Kitts and Nevis, will be tabled for discussion. This legislation addresses the escalating issue of human smuggling in the region, a concern underscored during a special meeting of the OECS Legal Affairs Committee in October 2023. The enactment of this bill by St. Kitts and Nevis marks a proactive step towards mitigating this challenge.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis underscores its commitment to fostering collaboration with OECS member states to enhance regional integration and tackle shared challenges. The outcomes of the meeting are anticipated to significantly advance these objectives.