RETRACTION STATEMENT

Times Caribbean wishes to issue a retraction regarding the article published on March 12th, 2025, titled “MILLIONS MISSING? ANTIGUA’S PRIME MINISTER FACES HEAT OVER MEGAYACHT SALE MYSTERY.” The article, which was based on information provided by the Associated Press, inaccurately represented details surrounding the ongoing court case related to the sale of the Alfa Nero yacht.

The content of the original article was extracted from an Associated Press report written by Dánica Coto, which discussed a lawsuit filed in a United States Federal Court in Puerto Rico. The information presented in that report, which was relied upon for our article, was quoted directly from the Associated Press article. However, we acknowledge that some details within the article may have been misinterpreted or not fully clarified, and we deeply regret any confusion caused by the publication.

We apologize for any harm or misrepresentation this may have caused and want to emphasize that our intention was to accurately reflect the news as presented by the Associated Press. We have now updated our coverage to ensure it aligns more closely with the verified details of the case.

We appreciate the ongoing efforts of all parties involved in providing transparency, and we remain committed to delivering accurate and fair reporting moving forward.

Sincerely,

The Editorial Team

Times Caribbean