

Bed Shortage Continues at JNF Hospital as Private Ward Remains Closed Post-Pandemic



The Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) Hospital, boasting a bed capacity of approximately 164, are allgeldy facing ongoing challenges as its private ward remains closed since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. Initially repurposed as an isolation ward for Covid patients during the height of the crisis, the 16-bed private ward has yet to reopen to the public.

This closure has allgeldy led to a bottleneck in the hospital’s admission process, resulting in increased waiting times for patients requiring hospitalization. Despite promises of immediate opening and normal operations by the new administration, the private ward remains shuttered, leaving patients unable to access the amenities it once offered.

As the Drew administration approaches 19 months in charge of healthcare, the public is demanding answers from the Hospital Director, paid health advisors, and the Minister of Health regarding the prolonged closure. With patients’ needs at stake, urgent action is required to address the bed shortage crisis and restore access to essential healthcare services for all citizens.