SHAKEUP AT THE MEDICINAL CANNABIS AUTHORITY! CEO DR. GARFIELD ALEXANDER’S EXIT FINALLY CONFIRMED AS VACANCY NOTICE EMERGES

In a stunning development, the St. Kitts and Nevis Medicinal Cannabis Authority has finally confirmed the departure of Dr. Garfield Alexander as CEO, months after rumors first surfaced regarding his exit. The long-speculated shakeup at the Authority is now undeniable, as an official vacancy notice has been issued for the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), bringing an end to the Authority’s months of silence on the matter.

The Authority had remained tight-lipped on Dr. Alexander’s status, neither confirming nor denying our initial reports of his departure. However, the publication of the job vacancy makes it crystal clear—Dr. Alexander is out, and the Authority is actively seeking new leadership to steer the organization forward.

The newly released job listing outlines the CEO’s responsibilities, emphasizing the need for ‘visionary leadership, strategic direction, and overall management of the Authority.’ It also highlights key duties such as overseeing financial performance, driving innovation, and maintaining strong stakeholder relationships. Interestingly, the qualifications call for a minimum of five years’ experience in executive leadership, with an emphasis on knowledge of the cannabis industry.

The sudden confirmation raises critical questions: Why was the Authority so secretive about Dr. Alexander’s departure? Was his exit voluntary, or was there internal turbulence leading to his removal? And most importantly, who will step up to take the reins of an industry that holds immense potential for St. Kitts and Nevis?

With the application deadline set for April 7, 2025, all eyes are now on the Medicinal Cannabis Authority as it seeks to fill its top executive position. Will this leadership change signal a new direction for the Authority, or does it indicate deeper issues within the organization? Stay tuned as we continue to uncover the truth behind this major shakeup!

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO) – MEDICINAL CANNABIS AUTHORITY

Brief Description

The position of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Medicinal Cannabis Authority involves the visionary leadership, strategic direction and overall management of the Authority. The CEO is responsible for driving growth, innovation and profitability while ensuring alignment with the Authority’s mission, values, statutory responsibilities and long-term objectives.

Functions

• Develop and communicate the Authority’s mission, vision and strategic goals to all stakeholders.

• Ensure the timely implementation of decisions and directives of the Board.

• Submit reports to the Board in relation to the activities of the Authority in such manner as may be approved by the Board or mandated by the Cannabis Act.

• Prepare the annual budgets of the Authority.

• Provide strategic leadership, guidance and coordination for the Authority.

• Develop and implement operational and strategic plans, policies and initiatives that support the Authority’s objectives.

• Oversee the financial performance, budgets and financial forecasting to ensure fiscal responsibility.

• Carry out or oversee the human resource management anddevelopment functions of the Authority including those related to recruitment, discipline, appraisals, insurance, pension, staff welfare, etc.

• Identify and capitalize on growth opportunities, market trends and emerging industry developments.

• Drive innovation and ensure the continual improvement of the products, services & processes of the Authority.

• Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, customers, partners, investors and stakeholders.

• Represent the Authority in public fora, industry events and media interactions.

• Perform any other functions or responsibilities of the CEO outlined in the Cannabis Act of St. Kitts and Nevis or that which may be reasonably required of a CEO.

Qualification

• Bachelor’s degree in business, management, or related field.

• Minimum five (5) years’ experience as CEO or similar executive leadership role.

• Strong understanding of business operations, strategic development and financial management.

• Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills to engage employees, clients and stakeholders.

• Demonstrated ability to make informed decisions based on data, analysis and industry insight.

• Strong negotiation, presentation and public speaking skills.

• Proficiency in financial analysis, budgeting and performance measurement.

• Experience in or knowledge of the cannabis industry or related industries.

Key Competencies

• Strategic thinking – provide visionary direction, setting goals and leading the organization to achieve long-term objectives.

• Collaborative – collaborate effectively with Board of directors, executive team, clients, partners and stakeholders.

• Organized – plan, prioritize, and manage tasks, information, and time in an efficient and systematic manner

• Dependable – being reliable, responsible and dependable in fulfilling obligations.

• Motivated – ability to motivate and inspire.

• Integrity – Honest and ethical.

• Problem solving – ability to solve problems and critical thinking in complex business situations.

Salary

The approved salary base for this post is EC$104,292 per annum(K44).

Application Process

Interested candidates should submit a resume and a cover letter detailing their relevant experience and interest in the position to cannabisboardchair@gov.kn by April 7, 2025.