EDUCATION MINISTRY AND NATIONAL BANK COLLABORATE TO DISTRIBUTE SUPPLY CARDS AS TEACHERS PREPARE FOR NEW SCHOOL TERM

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, September 01, 2025: The Ministry of Education, in partnership with the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, hosted a symbolic handing-over ceremony for the Teacher Assistance Supply Cards on Friday, August 29.The initiative was designed to provide teachers with added value, equipping them with resources to enhance classroom instruction and student learning experiences.

The Teacher Assistance Supply Cards will help ease some of the financial burdens teachers often face when purchasing essential classroom supplies.Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Minister of Education, honoured his commitment to support teachers with supply cards issued by National Bank.“I am very pleased to be here as the Minister with responsibility for Education, partnering with the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Group of Companies, as we are handing over the Teacher Assistance Supply Cards.

This was a promise that I made to assist our teachers, knowing that they spend quite a lot on materials, making sure that their children are well prepared. I thought that an initiative like this would be able to help them achieve that.”Mr. Anthony Galloway, Chief Executive Officer, St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, highlighted the organization’s collaboration with the Ministry of Education to equip teachers with prepaid cards.“We at National Bank are very proud today to partner with the Ministry of Education at this momentous occasion, where we are handing over some prepaid cards to the teachers to use to buy supplies for the upcoming school year. This is an initiative that we have been planning for a while, and we are very happy to see it come to fruition today.” The collaboration between the Ministry of Education and the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank underscored their shared commitment to strengthening the education sector and investing in the nation’s future through its teachers.-30-