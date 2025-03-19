Strengthening Agricultural Ties: Southern University Delegation Visits St. Kitts for Livestock Training and Collaboration

Last week, the Ministry of Agriculture proudly welcomed a distinguished delegation from Southern University and A&M College as we continue to strengthen agricultural ties and reaffirm our commitment to strategic alliances that advance the interests of our nation and its people.

The visiting delegation included:

• Dr. Pat Bagley – Vice Chancellor of Research (Beef Cattle)

• Mr. Marlon Ford – Interim Vice Chancellor of Extension and Outreach

• Devaiah Kambiramda – Professor of Viticulture

• Dr. Janana Snowden – Director of the Plant Medicine Institute

• Mr. Curtis Chisley – Research Scientist of Meats Processing

• Mr. Clourth Wilson Jr. – Director of Technology

During their visit, these experts conducted a specialized training session for our Extension Officers. The session began with insightful theory, laying a strong foundation for advancing the livestock sector, followed by hands-on field training where participants learned practical techniques to improve livestock management and boost productivity.

This collaboration symbolizes another step forward in building greater partnerships, strengthening agricultural practices, and enhancing food security in St. Kitts.

Permit me, as Minister of Agriculture, to extend sincere thanks once again to Southern University for their continued support and knowledge-sharing. Together, we are cultivating growth, innovation, and sustainability for our people.

