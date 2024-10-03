“Advocate General to Deliver Crucial Opinion in European Commission vs. Malta Case at ECJ, Poised to Impact EU Citizenship Law”

The Advocate General’s opinion in the case of the European Commission vs. Malta at the European Court of Justice (ECJ) will be delivered tomorrow, 3rd October 2024, between 09.30-11.00 CET.

This case is being closely watched by an increasing number of legal and policy experts across the EU, as it is likely to become a landmark constitutional case in Europe. While the matter at hand concerns Malta’s citizenship by naturalization process and its compatibility with EU law, the outcome could set a precedent affecting all EU member states on fundamental principles of citizenship and competence, core pillars of the EU’s constitutional framework.

The key issues at stake include questions regarding the national sovereignty of member states, as the case touches on whether the EU can interfere in their decisions regarding the conferral of citizenship. It raises concerns about the extent of EU competence, and whether and how the European Commission can intervene in areas where member states have such competence rather than the EU.