St. Kitts National Living in USVI Sentenced to 12 Years for Child Sexual Abuse

In a significant legal ruling, Keithley Jones, a St. Kitts national residing in the U.S. Virgin Islands, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for first-degree unlawful sexual contact after being convicted of sexually abusing a child under the age of 13. The Virgin Islands Justice Department announced the sentencing on Thursday.

The court proceedings took place on March 26, 2025, in V.I. Superior Court, with Judge Douglas Brady presiding. In addition to his prison term, Jones will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

The charges stemmed from incidents that occurred between 2019 and 2022, revealing a troubling pattern of abuse. Jones was initially charged with several serious offenses, including aggravated rape in the first degree, unlawful sexual contact, and child abuse.

“This case highlights the critical importance of safeguarding our children and ensuring that justice is served for those who have been victimized,” Judge Brady stated during the sentencing. “We are resolute in our commitment to holding offenders accountable and protecting our community.”

The verdict has sparked discussions within the community about the need for heightened awareness and protective measures for vulnerable children. Local leaders and advocacy groups are advocating for continued education and resources to support victims and prevent future abuse.

This case serves as a poignant reminder of the serious issue of child exploitation and reinforces the community’s commitment to creating a safer environment for all children.