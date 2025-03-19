PAM LEADER NATASHA “SHANNY” GREY-BROOKES DECLARES WAR ON LABOUR GOVERNMENT: OPEN TO UNITY COALITION 3.0 FOR THE PEOPLE’S SAKE!

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a fiery press conference that sent shockwaves across the political landscape, PAM National Leader Natasha “Shanny” Grey-Brookes made it clear that the days of the ruling St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) are numbered. With a resounding call to action, she vowed to lead a mission to unseat what she dubbed a “failed Labour government” that has caused the people of St. Kitts and Nevis to suffer for nearly three years.

“And so we know that this is not going to be an easy walk to the park, but this government that is presently in, this one-term government will be defeated,” Grey-Brookes declared. “I am not going to rest until all the different constituencies join me on this mission to get this failed Labour government out of office. We have suffered for almost three years and the people cannot take it anymore.”

Her words have ignited speculation about the potential for a broad-based coalition to dismantle the current administration. She did not mince words when addressing the possibility of forging alliances with other opposition forces to ensure Labour’s defeat in the next general election.

“Any sensible, right-minded, thinking individual will not vote for Labour the next general election,” she asserted. “And as Dr. Richards has said, we have worked with different political parties in the past. Even when we had a majority, even when we had six seats, we are willing to do that if it is necessary, but it is based on trust.”

The statement signals that PAM is prepared to explore a coalition if it aligns with their core principles. However, Grey-Brookes made it abundantly clear that any such arrangement must be in the best interest of the people.

“We must ensure that our ideas and our philosophies are not too different because we are not going to make our people suffer for the sake of joining anyone,” she emphasized. “The people matter most and whatever decision the People’s Action Movement makes, it must be for the people.”

In a dramatic conclusion, Grey-Brookes sent a direct warning to Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, likening his government’s fate to that of the recently ousted one-term administration in Anguilla.

“But I say this with no water in my mouth, this Labour government, just like how the one-term government dropped and fell in Anguilla, Dr. Drew, your days are numbered.”

The bold declaration has set the stage for a fierce political battle, with Grey-Brookes making it clear that she is ready to rally forces to ensure that the next government truly represents the will of the people. As the political climate heats up, all eyes will be on the opposition’s next moves and whether a coalition will indeed materialize to bring about the change they are promising.