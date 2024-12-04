PM Drew Under Fire to Deliver $1,000 CBI Dividend as Economic Stimulus for Struggling Citizens

PM Drew Faces Mounting Pressure to Announce Economic Stimulus Ahead of Christmas and Carnival

St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew is under increasing pressure to deliver an economic stimulus package to citizens ahead of the upcoming Christmas and Carnival season. This growing demand comes as the nation grapples with a sluggish economy and struggling households.

Between 2015 and 2021, former Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris implemented an annual economic stimulus in the form of a double salary for civil servants, with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, last year, the Drew administration offered only half of a double salary, leaving many citizens disappointed.

This year, calls are intensifying for a broader, more inclusive economic stimulus. Advocates argue for a $1,000 dividend to all citizens contributing to social security, ensuring that a wider segment of society benefits directly from the nation’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) revenue.

“One observer highlighted the disparity of the current approach, stating, ‘Only civil servants will be happy with a double salary, but what happens to the rest of the working civil society?’”

The idea of a $1,000 CBI dividend has gained significant traction, with many pointing out that a similar payout was successfully implemented two years ago. Despite the ongoing challenges faced by the CBI program, it reportedly generated over $200 million in revenue this year—more than sufficient to fund the proposed dividend.

As public pressure mounts, the Drew administration faces a critical decision: whether to follow the traditional route of a double salary for civil servants or to adopt a more inclusive approach that benefits the wider populace. Citizens eagerly await an announcement, hopeful for relief during the festive season.