Official Statement Confirms U.S. Plans for Radar Installation and Technical Personnel Deployment at Maurice Bishop International Airport

St. George’s, Grenada – October 10, 2025 — In a stunning confirmation of what Times Caribbean exclusively reported earlier this week, the Government of Grenada has officially acknowledged that it has received a formal request from the United States Government to host military personnel and radar equipment at the Maurice Bishop International Airport.

The revelation, made in a public statement issued by Grenada’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development, validates Times Caribbean’s earlier investigative report that first alerted the Caribbean and the world to Washington’s intention to quietly establish a temporary military and intelligence installation in the Eastern Caribbean.

THE OFFICIAL CONFIRMATION

According to the Ministry’s October 9 release, the request from the U.S. involves the “temporary installation of radar equipment and associated technical personnel” at Grenada’s main international gateway. The statement emphasized that the Ministries of National Security, Legal Affairs, and Foreign Affairs are “carefully assessing the request and reviewing it in technical consultations” with the Grenada Airports Authority and other agencies.

Officials pledged that the government’s final decision would be made “only after all technical and legal assessments are completed,” underscoring that any outcome will be guided by Grenada’s sovereignty, public safety, national interest, and economic well-being.

TIMES CARIBBEAN’S INVESTIGATIVE LEAD

Days before the government’s confirmation, Times Caribbean broke the story that U.S. defense and intelligence officials had initiated discussions with select Caribbean states to establish radar and surveillance support hubs under the guise of “regional security cooperation.” The Maurice Bishop International Airport was identified as a potential staging point for radar-linked operations and equipment storage.

The publication sparked regional debate and diplomatic inquiries, as Grenada’s government initially remained silent. Today’s admission confirms that the reports were accurate and ahead of the curve — a fact that reinforces Times Caribbean’s reputation as a leading regional investigative news outlet unafraid to shine light on the quiet corridors of global geopolitics.

STRATEGIC IMPLICATIONS FOR THE CARIBBEAN

This development comes amid growing U.S.-China tensions in the Caribbean Basin, renewed interest in maritime surveillance, and concerns about transnational narcotics and arms trafficking routes across the region. Analysts warn that hosting any form of U.S. military presence — however “temporary” — could shift Grenada’s geopolitical balance, reigniting old sensitivities tied to the 1983 U.S. invasion of the island.

Regional observers also note that Grenada’s proximity to Venezuela and its alignment within CARICOM’s neutral bloc make this move strategically significant for Washington, particularly as the U.S. seeks to strengthen its radar and early-warning networks across the Atlantic and Caribbean perimeter.

PUBLIC REACTION AND TRANSPARENCY QUESTIONS

The Ministry’s statement attempts to reassure Grenadians that national sovereignty and public interest remain the top priorities. However, civil society groups and political commentators are already calling for greater transparency and public consultation, demanding clarity on the duration, scope, and security implications of the arrangement.

Some residents recall the symbolic weight of the Maurice Bishop International Airport — itself a flashpoint in Grenada’s Cold War history — and are wary of any move that could draw the island into future global military rivalries.

THE BOTTOM LINE

As Grenada’s government reviews the U.S. request, Times Caribbean remains vigilant in monitoring this evolving story — a story that began not in Washington or London, but right here in the Caribbean newsroom that broke it first.

This is not just a Grenadian matter; it’s a Caribbean sovereignty test case, one that may determine how small island nations navigate big-power interests in an increasingly militarized world.

—END—

