Seville Delivers in Style for World 100 Metres Gold

By Mitch Phillips

September 14, 2025 | Tokyo, Japan

Jamaican sprint sensation Oblique Seville stormed to glory at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, clocking a blistering 9.77 seconds to claim the men’s 100m gold medal and etch his name into sprinting history.

In a thrilling final at Japan’s National Stadium, Seville led a Jamaican 1-2 sweep, finishing ahead of compatriot Kishane Thompson who grabbed silver in 9.82 seconds. Defending world champion and U.S. sprint star Noah Lyles had to settle for bronze, crossing the line in 9.89 seconds.

The night was not without drama, as Botswana’s teenage sprint sensation Letsile Tebogo was disqualified for a false start, clearing the stage for the Jamaicans to reaffirm their sprinting dominance.

Redemption Run for Seville

Seville’s victory comes as sweet redemption after last year’s Olympic heartbreak, where he failed to deliver in the final despite entering as one of the favorites. This time, the 23-year-old sprinter exploded out of the blocks and maintained his form with power and composure to secure Jamaica’s first men’s 100m world title since Usain Bolt’s triumph in 2015.

“It’s an excellent feeling,” Seville said after the race. “The last time a Jamaican got a world gold was in 2016 at the Rio Olympics, and that was Usain Bolt. I’m really happy to know that I’ve proved myself, showing resilience, fight, and determination. This means everything to me.”

Lyles Edged Out, Thompson Shines Again

Despite entering Tokyo with the season’s fastest time (9.75), Thompson once again found himself just short of the ultimate prize, settling for silver after being edged by Lyles in last year’s Olympic final. His consistency, however, keeps him among the elite sprinting names of the new generation.

For Lyles, the bronze marks a symbolic passing of the torch. Though he clocked a season’s best, the U.S. failed to retain the 100m world title for the first time in a decade.

Bolt in the Stands, Jamaicans on Top

Adding to the night’s spectacle, sprinting legend Usain Bolt was present in the stands—the first time since his 2017 retirement that he witnessed a world championship final in person. Though he had tipped Thompson for gold earlier in the day, the lightning-fast Seville ensured the baton of Jamaican sprint dominance remains in Kingston’s hands.

With Seville’s 9.77, he now shares 10th place on the all-time list, officially joining the pantheon of sprinting greats.