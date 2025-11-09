ENDIRA REEKNAUTH PUTS CFBC AND ST. KITTS-NEVIS ON THE MAP — LAW SCHOLAR RANKS 8TH IN THE ENTIRE CARIBBEAN IN CAPE 2025!

By SKN Times News Desk

Basseterre, St. Kitts — November 8th 2025

Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) law student Endira Reeknauth has made history for St. Kitts and Nevis, earning a coveted spot among the Top 10 CAPE® Law Unit 2 students in the entire Caribbean.

In the official Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) CAPE June 2025 Regional Top Candidates by Subject, Reeknauth’s name proudly appears at joint 8th place, standing shoulder to shoulder with students from Jamaica’s elite Campion College, Hampton School, and Queen’s College of Guyana.

Her extraordinary performance not only establishes her as the top Law Unit 2 performer in St. Kitts and Nevis, but also signals a defining moment for Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, which now joins the ranks of the Caribbean’s premier academic institutions producing regional distinction holders.

A REGIONAL ACHIEVEMENT OF HISTORIC PROPORTION

In a field traditionally dominated by powerhouse institutions from Jamaica, Trinidad, and Barbados, Reeknauth’s inclusion in the CXC Regional Merit List marks a turning point for CFBC and the Federation.

Her achievement has been hailed by local educators as a validation of CFBC’s academic strength and the expanding excellence of Kittitian and Nevisian students on the regional stage.

“Endira’s success is a proud testament to the quality of teaching and the caliber of talent emerging from our local college,” one CFBC lecturer remarked. “She has proven that brilliance knows no borders.”

THE MAKING OF A LEGAL MIND

Reeknauth’s rise has been a steady one — defined by discipline, curiosity, and a deep passion for law.

Having relocated from Georgetown, Guyana to Upper Conaree, St. Peter Basseterre in 2020, she quickly adapted to her new environment, excelling at Basseterre High School before pursuing Law at Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (Class of 2025).

Her academic journey also includes early professional experience — working with RJ Laws and Sons (2023–2024) and, as of July 2025, serving as a Legal Administrative Assistant at Byron & Byron Law Chambers.

This balance of academic excellence and real-world exposure positions her as one of the most promising young legal minds emerging from the Federation.

A CREATIVE MIND BEHIND THE SCHOLAR

While her CAPE triumph has rightfully taken center stage, Reeknauth’s versatility as a thinker was also on display earlier this year when she won first place in the 2025 ECCB/RSS-ARU Creative Youth Competition in the 17–19 age category.

Her essay — which argued that “Financial education should be a mandatory subject in all primary and secondary schools” — earned her the $3,000 first prize and a $2,000 grant for CFBC, showcasing her ability to blend analytical rigor with social insight.

This creative victory in July 2025 now serves as a fitting prelude to her CAPE Law achievement — confirming that her excellence extends beyond the classroom and into broader intellectual arenas.

CFBC’S PRIDE — AND A SYMBOL FOR THE FEDERATION

For CFBC, Endira Reeknauth’s success represents more than a personal triumph. It is a national victory that underscores the potential of the Federation’s youth to compete and excel on a regional and global scale.

Her dual accomplishments — regional CAPE distinction and creative writing excellence — serve as a reminder that the next generation of St. Kitts-Nevis leaders is already emerging, armed with intellect, creativity, and integrity.

As one CFBC official noted, “Endira has lifted the bar for what’s possible. She has placed our institution — and our country — firmly on the Caribbean academic map.”

A BRIGHT FUTURE AHEAD

At just 19, Reeknauth’s trajectory suggests a promising future in the legal and academic world. Whether in courtroom advocacy, public policy, or creative expression, she embodies the spirit of the modern Caribbean scholar — sharp, articulate, and globally aware.

Her name now joins the annals of regional achievers who have redefined what small islands can contribute to the Caribbean intellectual landscape.

Endira Reeknauth has not only topped her nation — she has made her mark across the entire Caribbean.

