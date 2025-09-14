BREAKING: 18-Year-Old Washington Archibald High Student Fatally Shot in College Housing — Police Investigation Underway

Basseterre, St. Kitts — September 14, 2025 — Tragedy has struck the Federation as police confirm that an 18-year-old Dominican national and student of the Washington Archibald High School was shot and killed late last night in the College Housing area.

According to a police statement issued this morning, law enforcement has launched an active homicide investigation. While details remain limited, authorities say the shooting took place in the quiet residential College Housing community and involved a teenage student who has not yet been officially named.

“The Police are investigating a shooting homicide that occurred last night in College Housing involving an 18-year-old student of Washington Archibald High School,” the statement read. “The investigation is active and ongoing. Further details will be provided in an official release.”

Police confirmed that the name of the victim is being withheld pending formal identification and notification of next of kin.

Authorities are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the nearest police station or call Crime Stoppers anonymously to aid investigators.

The shocking incident has left residents rattled and has reignited concerns about youth violence in St. Kitts and Nevis. Community members describe the area as normally quiet and peaceful, making the fatal shooting all the more alarming.

This is a developing story. SKN Times will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.