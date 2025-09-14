THE “FREE COUNTRY” FIASCO: IS NEVIS BEING SOLD OFF UNDER THE GUISE OF A SPECIAL SUSTAINABILITY ZONE?

By James Gaskell

The Nation thought it had heard it all. But the latest stir around the Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) threatens to outdo every controversy that has gone before.

For decades, successive governments have spoken about diversifying beyond sugar, tourism, and the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program. Yet here we stand — fragile, vulnerable, and one hurricane away from economic collapse. That much is true. We need innovation. We need investment. But what we do not need is 2,000 acres of Nevis quietly bartered away to a group of libertarians with dreams of creating a “non-country” where no laws exist and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) surrenders its authority.

Selling Nevis by the Square Mile

Premier Mark Brantley has admitted that some 2,000 acres in the South of Nevis are tied to investors led by Olivier Janssens, with connections to Roger Ver — a man facing indictment for U.S. tax fraud and fighting extradition in Spain.

What is being promised? Three luxury hotels. Thousands of jobs. A “game changer” equivalent to three Four Seasons. But where is the evidence? Where are the signed commitments? Where is the due diligence? Instead of facts, we are fed recycled promises that sound dangerously hollow.

If this all sounds familiar, it’s because it is. Too often, we’ve been sold castles in the sky. But this time, the stakes are higher: sovereignty itself.

A Country Within a Country?

These investors are not ordinary developers. Janssens and Ver have openly pushed for “The Free Society,” a libertarian fantasy where there is no government, no elected accountability, no rule of law — just arbitration panels and private security forces available for hire.

In 2017, Ver himself bragged in interviews that he was negotiating with governments to purchase sovereign land and auction it off to libertarians to populate. His vision: a private fiefdom where “guidelines” replace laws, and foreign money controls every aspect of life.

And suddenly, an SSZ Act appears in Nevis — a law that neatly allows private developers to write their own rules, answer only to Cabinet, and keep the public in the dark. Coincidence? Hardly.

A Democracy in the Dark

Let’s be clear: when Four Seasons came, they were a known global brand. They negotiated concessions, but the island knew what it was getting — prestige, jobs, and a foothold in luxury tourism.

With the SSZ investors? Nothing is clear. Nothing is transparent. Instead, we see secrecy, dodges at town halls, and shifting statements from the Premier. First, “no formal proposals.” Now, grand claims of hotels and employment without a shred of documentation.

If these investors bought land in 2021, it means discussions have been ongoing for years. If contracts were signed, they bind the NIA in ways the people were never told about. If concessions were agreed, they could mortgage Nevis’ future for decades. And all of it — in semi-secret.

A “Game Changer” or a Trojan Horse?

Mr. Brantley calls this a potential “game changer.” But is it? Or is it a Trojan Horse to erode sovereignty, hand over Nevisian land to questionable libertarian billionaires, and allow the creation of a “separate country” on Nevisian soil under foreign control?

Questions pile up faster than answers:

Has any bond been posted to guarantee the promises?

Has due diligence been done on Janssens, Ver, and their group?

How will Nevisians benefit if the NIA has no control inside this SSZ?

Why should Nevisians accept outsiders writing their own laws on our soil?

Who truly drafted the SSZ Act — was it our legislature, or the investors themselves?

The Real Risk

This is not just about jobs or hotels. It is about sovereignty. It is about whether a small Cabinet of three or four men has the right to cede 2,000 acres of Nevis to people who openly admit they want to create a government-free enclave.

If this is indeed a “game changer,” then the people — not Cabinet secrecy — must decide if we even want to play this game.

The choice is simple:

Either this project is put to the people in full detail for approval,

Or the NIA risks being seen as complicit in selling Nevisians out — land, law, and legacy — for the promise of libertarian pipe dreams.

The SSZ may be branded as “sustainability.” But in truth, it looks increasingly like the surrender of sovereignty.

Commentary Verdict: The SSZ is not a development plan. It is a democratic crisis disguised as investment. Unless transparency is brought to the forefront, Nevisians must see it for what it is — a reckless gamble that could cost us not just land, but our identity as a people.