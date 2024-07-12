Eddie Murphy Marries Paige Butcher in Intimate Anguilla Ceremony

Legendary actor and comedian Eddie Murphy has tied the knot for the third time, marrying his longtime partner Paige Butcher. The couple, who have been together since 2012, celebrated their union at the picturesque Four Seasons beachfront resort in Anguilla.

The intimate ceremony was a heartfelt family affair, attended by all ten of Murphy’s children, including the two he shares with Butcher. The stunning backdrop of Anguilla’s pristine beaches added a magical touch to the joyous occasion.

Murphy and Butcher’s relationship has flourished over the past decade, marked by love and commitment. Their wedding was a beautiful celebration of their journey together, highlighting the importance of family and enduring love.

This special event adds another chapter to Eddie Murphy’s remarkable life, blending his legendary career with his cherished personal moments.