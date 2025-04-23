Basseterre, St. Kitts – April 24, 2025 —

For nearly two decades, one name has reigned supreme in SKNABA Junior Division basketball — Sean “Bucksy” Crossley.

With a staggering 10 championships in the last 19 seasons, Crossley has solidified his place as the most dominant and successful Junior Division coach of the last 20 years, turning the RAMS SP Fruta Falcons into an unstoppable dynasty.

A Two-Decade Reign: 10 Titles. Two Eras. One Standard.

Crossley’s titles include:

2006–2010 (Five-peat)

2012

2016

2022–2023–2025 (Three-peat)

His remarkable record of 10 championships in less than two decades is unrivaled in the modern era.

“We’ve built something special — a system, a culture, a legacy,” said Crossley. “Every year, it’s about growth, discipline, and believing in the process. That’s what keeps us winning.”

Historic Context: A Legend Among Legends

While Coach Bucksy reigns as the most dominant figure in the last 20 years, he humbly shares the pantheon of greatness with another icon.

As well-known former SKNABA administrator and manager and coach of the championship Ghetto Roots teams from 2008 to 2013, Wallis Wilkin noted:

“Coach Bucksy is now in rare air — as only SKNABA legend James ‘Barman’ Hanley has had more success as a SKNABA coach. What Bucksy has done in the Junior Division is nothing short of historic.”

Legacy Beyond Trophies

Bucksy’s success isn’t just measured by titles. It’s measured by the lives he’s impacted, the players he’s mentored, and the championship culture he’s nurtured year after year.

His Falcons are known for:

Tactical discipline

Offensive precision

Unmatched team chemistry

A winning mentality that never fades

What’s Next?

With youth talent pouring into the Falcons program and Bucksy’s hunger still burning bright, the journey is far from over.

Championship #11 isn’t a matter of if — but when.

