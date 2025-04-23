FALCONS MAKE HISTORY! RAMS SP FRUTA FALCONS DOMINATE RAMS HITTERS 79-53 TO SECURE 10TH SKNABA JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

Basseterre, St. Kitts – April 23, 2025 —

The RAMS SP Fruta Falcons have taken flight once again — and this time, they’ve soared straight into basketball immortality.

In a commanding 79-53 blowout win over the RAMS Hitters in Game 3 of the 2025 SKNABA Junior Finals, the Falcons secured their 10th championship title in 19 seasons, sealing a 2-1 series victory and cementing their place as the most dominant Junior Division team in the modern era.

Finals MVP: Makari Gumbs, Unstoppable on the Court

Delivering a masterful performance, Makari Gumbs lit up the scoreboard and the crowd, earning the 2025 SKNABA Junior Finals MVP.

“This means everything to me,” said Gumbs after lifting the trophy. “We worked hard for this all season. My teammates trusted me, Coach Bucksy believed in me, and I left it all on the floor. We made history tonight.”

Coach Bucksy Crossley: A Decade of Greatness

Head Coach Sean “Bucksy” Crossley now becomes the winningest coach in SKNABA Junior Division history over the past 20 years. His leadership, vision, and development of young talent have propelled the Falcons to championships in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2016, 2022, 2023, and now 2025.

“Ten titles is more than a number,” said Crossley. “It’s a testament to the commitment, discipline, and heart of these young men. I’m proud of every player who has worn this jersey. We built a legacy—and we’re not done yet.”

Class and Respect from a Rival Legend

In a show of class and sportsmanship, legendary RAMS Hitters Junior Head Coach James “Barman” Hanley offered heartfelt congratulations:

“Hats off to Coach Bucksy and his Falcons. They played like champions and deserved this win. I’ve seen many great teams in my time, and this Falcons group ranks among the best. We’ll be back, but tonight belongs to them.”

Looking Ahead

While Kamal Brandy of the Raiders took home the 2025 Junior Regular Season MVP, it’s the Falcons’ Makari Gumbs and Coach Bucksy who now take center stage on the SKNABA throne.

With 10 titles in the bag and their eyes on future dominance, the message is clear:

The Falcons aren’t just winning — they’re rewriting the history books.

