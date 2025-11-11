BIG UP BYRON MESSIA: ST. KITTS STAR OF JAMAICAN ROOTS DONATES CARE PACKAGES TO OVER 100 FAMILIES IN JAMAICA AFTER HURRICANE MELISSA

KINGSTON, JAMAICA — Times Caribbean Entertainment | November 2025 —

Caribbean unity and compassion were on full display this week as St. Kitts’ chart-topping artist Byron Messia, who proudly embraces his Jamaican heritage, teamed up with leading Kingston producer Romeich Major of Romeich Entertainment to deliver vital relief to families devastated by Hurricane Melissa.

According to Romeich Entertainment’s statement, the collaboration provided over 100 families across Jamaica with emergency care packages containing food, hygiene items, and household essentials. The donation came directly from Byron Messia’s personal contribution, which Romeich described as “a very good donation that helped over 100 family with care packages — blessing and love.”

The relief drive forms part of the ongoing #MajorJamaicaRelief2025 campaign, which mobilizes musicians, promoters, and fans to assist hurricane-affected communities. Byron Messia’s swift response underscores his deep connection to Jamaica and his growing influence as one of the Caribbean’s most promising young music ambassadors.

Hurricane Melissa battered Jamaica in late October 2025, leaving widespread flooding and displacing hundreds. In the aftermath, artists and entertainers have rallied to support rebuilding efforts — and Byron Messia’s gesture adds another powerful note of solidarity and hope.

“Me a big up all artist dem that help me push out all the help to the people of Jamaica,” Romeich wrote, thanking Byron for stepping forward when it mattered most.

For Byron Messia, whose hit Talibans has carried Caribbean dancehall to global audiences, this act of generosity reminds fans that his success is rooted in community — from St. Kitts to Jamaica and beyond.

— Times Caribbean Entertainment