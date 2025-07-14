POWER IS FOR SERVICE!” – DR. HON. TIMOTHY HARRIS BRINGS GREENLANDS TO LIFE WITH HUMILITY, TRUTH, AND A FIERY CALL FOR CHANGE!



– SKN TIMES | July 14, 2025

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a moment that brought the crowd at Greenlands Park to its feet, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP) and former Prime Minister, delivered a resounding declaration of purpose and patriotism during his electrifying address at the massive 2025 PLP People’s Convention this past weekend.

With thousands roaring in approval, Dr. Harris made it clear: for him, power is not a prize — it is a tool for public service.

“I don’t crave power. For me, power is an instrument for service!” thundered Harris, in one of the night’s most defining lines — a sharp contrast to what he described as the “vindictive, arrogant, and insecure” leadership of Dr. Terrance Drew.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM HARRIS’ FIERY DECLARATION:

Legacy of Service : Harris humbly credited his previous government’s achievements as part of a lasting legacy that benefits the people to this day.

: Harris humbly credited his previous government’s achievements as part of a lasting legacy that benefits the people to this day. PLP as the Answer : With passion and conviction, Harris stated, “The answer to the problem is the People’s Labour Party.”

: With passion and conviction, Harris stated, “The answer to the problem is the People’s Labour Party.” Polls Don’t Lie : He reminded the audience that independent polling shows PLP as the most favored political party — a reflection of the people’s yearning for better leadership.

: He reminded the audience that independent polling shows — a reflection of the people’s yearning for better leadership. Respect for Dissent: In a remarkable show of maturity and political grace, Harris acknowledged and welcomed outspoken DJ Morryshaw to the convention, despite their past clashes.

“He has had some harsh words for me, but I never take that on… I will always admire a man who puts his country first,” Harris said, drawing rapturous applause.

Stinging Takedown of Dr. Drew:

“They now see him for who he is — vindictive, selfish, arrogant, insecure,” said Harris, in a scorching rebuke of the current Prime Minister.

Call to Action:

“When the bells ring, I know you’ll accept the challenge to bring change to St. Kitts and Nevis,” he urged the energized crowd.

The night wasn’t just about fiery rhetoric — it was about reigniting hope, restoring purpose, and showcasing a leader driven by humility, principle, and patriotism.

As the sun set on Greenlands and chants of “Bring Back PLP!” echoed into the night, one thing was crystal clear — Dr. Timothy Harris isn’t done. He’s just getting started.

