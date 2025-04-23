SKI Academy Launches Annual Tree-Planting Tradition to Celebrate Earth Day

St. Kitts International Academy is proud to announce a new addition to its robust list of activities—a school-wide Earth Day tradition of planting trees to honor and support environmental sustainability. This year’s celebration marked the exciting kickoff, with students enthusiastically planting a variety of fruit and flowering trees on campus grounds.

As part of the new tradition, students also participated in naming the trees, adding a personal and memorable touch to the experience. The first trees planted include:

A Flamboyant Tree, named Gordan Douglas

Two Soursop Trees, named Mrs. Soursop and Plantie

A Guava Tree, affectionately named Guavie

This initiative reflects our commitment to nurturing not only young minds but also the world they will inherit. We believe in teaching our students the value of environmental stewardship in fun, hands-on ways they’ll remember for years to come.

In addition to planting trees, students created a collaborative PowerPoint presentation featuring practical tips and everyday actions to help protect the planet. These presentations were shared throughout the school community to inspire collective responsibility and encourage sustainable habits.

SKI Academy is already a proud partner with the St. Kitts and Nevis Solid Waste Management, supporting campus-wide recycling through regular collections and waste separation. We are committed to doing our part, from recycling to reforestation, every action counts.

As Earth Day reminds us, the future of our planet depends on the choices we make today. SKI Academy encourages families, businesses, and community members to join in this mission—plant a tree, reduce waste, and support environmental education.

Together, let’s make every day Earth Day.