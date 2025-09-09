SAJ Interior Designs & Real Estate Services Wins Prestigious Luxury Award for Second Consecutive Year

Basseterre, St. Kitts – September 2025 – SAJ Interior Designs & Real Estate Services has once again placed St. Kitts and Nevis on the global luxury real estate map, winning the Best Luxury Boutique Real Estate Agency in St. Kitts & Nevis at the 2025 Luxury Lifestyle Awards in New York. This marks the second consecutive year that the award-winning firm has received the coveted honor, underscoring its growing reputation as the Caribbean’s boutique broker of choice.

A Legacy of Excellence and Distinction

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Basseterre, SAJ Interior Designs and Real Estate Services is celebrated for its rare blend of expertise in real estate, finance, and interior design. The company has become synonymous with personalized service, bespoke luxury solutions, and unmatched client care for high-end investors and homeowners in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

At the helm is Shermel Alicia Jeffers Chandwani, Owner and Managing Director, whose background combines 13 years in banking with a decade of real estate expertise. Her leadership has shaped SAJ into a standout agency, known for its holistic, client-focused approach that merges financial acumen with refined design sensibilities.

International Recognition

In announcing the award, Alexander Chetchikov, CEO of Luxury Lifestyle Awards and President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, praised the agency for setting standards of distinction:

“Congratulations to SAJ Interior Designs and Real Estate Services for earning the title of Best Luxury Boutique Real Estate Agency in St. Kitts & Nevis. This award showcases SAJ’s devotion to bespoke luxury, innovation, and personalized client service, and we are proud to recognize them again this year.”

The repeat recognition highlights SAJ’s consistency and innovation in delivering tailored solutions to international investors and luxury property seekers. It also reinforces the Federation’s standing as a premier Caribbean destination for luxury living and real estate investment.

Elevating St. Kitts & Nevis on the Global Stage

For the second year running, SAJ has demonstrated that boutique agencies in small island states can compete with the best in the world by prioritizing quality, service, and a deep understanding of client needs. The company’s win is not only a personal triumph for Chandwani and her team but also a national achievement that shines a spotlight on St. Kitts and Nevis as a hub for sophisticated property investments.

A Future Built on Trust and Innovation

With this latest accolade, SAJ Interior Designs and Real Estate Services cements its reputation as a trusted name in luxury property consultancy. From bespoke interior design services to investment advisory and high-end real estate sales, the agency continues to position itself as a trailblazer in the Caribbean’s competitive property market.

Congratulations to SAJ for this back-to-back global recognition, proudly carrying the Federation’s flag on the world stage of luxury real estate.