GEN Z REVOLT FORCES NEPAL TO LIFT SOCIAL MEDIA BAN AFTER DEADLY PROTESTS

Kathmandu, Nepal – September 9, 2025 – Nepal has lifted its sweeping ban on social media platforms following a wave of violent anti-corruption protests led by the nation’s youth, which left at least 19 people dead and saw the country’s Parliament set ablaze.

The ban, which blocked access to 26 platforms including Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, was imposed last week under the government’s claim of combating fake news, hate speech, and online fraud. Instead, the move triggered a fierce backlash, particularly from Generation Z, who saw the measure as a blatant assault on free expression and a cover-up for systemic corruption.

“Nepo Kid” Campaign Sparks Outrage

The unrest was fueled by a viral “nepo kid” campaign, which spotlighted the extravagant lifestyles of politicians’ children and alleged misuse of state resources. The revelations stoked long-standing frustrations over corruption, unemployment, and widening inequality, prompting thousands to pour into the streets.

Parliament Torched Amid Clashes

The protests escalated dramatically in the capital, Kathmandu, where demonstrators stormed the Parliament building, setting sections of it on fire. Social media users, despite the restrictions, circulated real-time updates using VPNs and underground networks, amplifying the revolt nationwide. Several districts remain under strict curfews as security forces attempt to restore order.

Ban Lifted After Emergency Meeting

Late Monday night, following an emergency cabinet meeting, a government minister announced the lifting of the ban, stating it was a step toward “addressing the demands of Gen Z.”

Protesters, however, remain defiant. Many carried placards with slogans such as “Enough is enough” and “End to corruption.” Others insisted their struggle went far beyond the social media ban, calling for systemic reforms and accountability from Nepal’s political elite.

Access Restored, But Unrest Simmers

The lifting of the ban restores millions of Nepalis’ access to crucial platforms used for news, business, and daily communication, but analysts warn that the government’s concession may not be enough to quell the anger of a generation demanding transparency and change.

As one young protester told reporters: “This is not just about social media. This is about our future, and we are not backing down.”