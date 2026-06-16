SAINT LUCIA SCORES MASSIVE GLOBAL TOURISM WIN AS ARSENAL FC PARTNERSHIP PUTS ISLAND BEFORE MILLIONS WORLDWIDE

CASTRIES, SAINT LUCIA, JUNE 16, 2026 — Saint Lucia has landed a major international tourism and sports marketing breakthrough, with the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority announcing a new multi-year global partnership with English football powerhouse Arsenal Football Club.

The agreement names Saint Lucia as Arsenal’s Official Destination Partner, beginning at the start of the 2026/27 season, and is being positioned as a bold move to place the island before one of the largest football audiences in the world. According to the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, the partnership is expected to deliver major global exposure, particularly in the United Kingdom, one of Saint Lucia’s leading tourism markets.

The announcement, featured in the attached promotional material, outlines what officials say the deal could mean for Saint Lucia: brand visibility at the Emirates Stadium, promotion across Arsenal’s powerful digital platforms, joint marketing campaigns, global supporter engagement, tourism exposure, and new opportunities for young footballers.

Saint Lucia’s brand is expected to appear at Arsenal matches across the Premier League, Women’s Super League and cup competitions, giving the island direct visibility before millions of fans and viewers. The SLTA says the collaboration will also amplify the island’s “Let Her Inspire You” campaign through Arsenal’s men’s and women’s teams.

Beyond the tourism headlines, the partnership also carries a major youth development component. Plans include support for the creation of an Academy Hub in Saint Lucia, designed to provide mentorship and development pathways for young players on the island. Officials say this could help talented young footballers gain access to training, guidance and inspiration connected to one of the world’s most recognized football institutions.

The move comes as Saint Lucia continues to push aggressively for stronger tourism numbers. Earlier this month, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority reported that April 2026 produced the island’s highest April stay-over arrivals on record, with 40,752 stay-over visitors, an 8.5 percent increase over April 2025. Cruise arrivals reportedly increased by 34 percent, while yacht arrivals rose by 44 percent.

For Saint Lucia, the Arsenal deal is more than a sports sponsorship. It is a strategic tourism play aimed at converting football attention into visitor interest, hotel bookings, cultural exposure and wider economic activity for hotels, restaurants, tour operators, taxi drivers, vendors and other tourism-linked businesses.

The attached SLTA graphics also point to Saint Lucia joining a growing list of international sports-linked promotional partnerships involving major brands and franchises, including the New York Yankees, Toronto Raptors, Toronto Maple Leafs and Brooklyn Nets.

With Arsenal’s global fan base, Emirates Stadium visibility, digital media reach and international football reputation, Saint Lucia is now betting that the beautiful game can help sell the beauty of the island.

The bottom line is clear: Saint Lucia has turned football into a global tourism billboard — and this Arsenal partnership could become one of the island’s most high-profile destination marketing moves in years.