MONSTERRAT NATIONAL HERO & CRICKET LEGEND JIM ALLEN PASSES AWAY

Montserrat Mourns a Titan – But His Legacy Will Forever Roar Across the Islands

The sun has set on one of the Caribbean’s brightest cricketing flames. Charles Henry “Jim” Allen, the iconic Montserratian batsman, has passed away at Glendon Hospital in Montserrat, leaving behind a legacy carved in the soul of Caribbean cricket. His journey – forged in fire, framed in resilience, and filled with brilliance – has come to a close, but his legend? That lives forever.

Born in the humble village of Harris in Montserrat, Jim Allen wasn’t just a cricketer — he was a phenomenon. With an open-chest stance, two eyes locked on the bowler like a panther in the crease, he ripped through bowling attacks with surgical precision and island flair. He was not merely playing cricket — he was rewriting it.

Despite being repeatedly overlooked for West Indies international selection, Jim Allen remained undaunted. While another legend, Viv Richards, soared onto the world stage, Allen built his own narrative — one rooted in grit, guts, and unmatched elegance with the bat. When World Series Cricket came calling in 1977, Allen answered with a thunderous century for the WSC Cavaliers against the Rest of the World — a fitting answer to those who had underestimated him.

From Montserrat to Australia, from Sturge Park to Lancashire, Jim Allen carried the dreams of a people — a small island that faced hurricanes, tremors, and volcanic eruptions. He wasn’t just hitting boundaries — he was breaking barriers. In 1977, he became the first Montserratian to play in the prestigious Lancashire League, blazing a trail for countless island cricketers to follow.

Even after a tragic eye injury in 1981, Jim Allen’s impact never dimmed. He became a symbol of Montserrat’s spirit — battered but unbroken, tested but triumphant. The Government of Montserrat, recognising his national significance, immortalised him through an annual cricket lecture series, drawing giants of the sport like Tony Cozier to celebrate the man whose bat spoke louder than politics or prejudice.

Today, Montserrat grieves. The Leeward Islands Cricket Board, which recently honoured Allen alongside Sir Vivian Richards at the Golden Jacket Awards, now salutes a fallen titan. From village boys with taped tennis balls to international dreamers, Jim Allen was — and is — the blueprint.

As Harris Village mourns its greatest son, the entire region rises in reverence. From Antigua to Anguilla, from Kingston to Kingstown, cricketers bow their heads not in defeat — but in deep respect.

Rest in Eternal Power, Jim Allen.

You weren’t just Montserrat’s No. 1 cricketer.

You were the pulse of Caribbean cricket — bold, brave, and unapologetically brilliant.

May your innings continue beyond the clouds.

