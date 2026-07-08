NEVIS MATRIARCH IRMA C. JOHNSON HONOURED BY KING CHARLES III AT WINDSOR CASTLE WITH MBE

TIMES CARIBBEAN / ST. KITTS-NEVIS TIMES / ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY FEATURE

WINDSOR CASTLE, ENGLAND — A proud and emotional moment for Nevis unfolded around 12 noon London time as beloved Craddock Road matriarch Ms. Irma C. Johnson was presented with the Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire — MBE by King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

Ms. Johnson, widely respected for her humility, grace and decades of service, was chaperoned by family members Vanessa Paris, Vilen Carouthers and Montgomery Davis as she received one of the most distinguished honours of her lifetime.

Family member Tony Browne captured the significance of the occasion, writing: “Today we celebrate our family matriarch Ms Irma C. Johnson of Craddock Road… She accepted the award with the same humility and grace she displayed in her years of service to the island of Nevis.”

The honour recognizes Ms. Johnson’s outstanding public service as an educator, having taught at Lowlands School, now St. Thomas’ Primary School; Charlestown Boys’ School; Charlestown Girls’ School; and Charlestown Secondary School. Following her retirement from teaching, she continued national service at the Nevis Treasury Department.

Her record of community and charitable service is equally remarkable. Ms. Johnson was a founding or contributing member of several major Nevisian institutions, including the Nevis Jaycees, Nevis YWCA, Alexandra Hospital Foundation, Partnership of America, Alexander Hamilton Scholarship Fund, and the Nevis Drama Group, which later transitioned into NEDACS, the organization credited with founding Culturama.

She also served through the Anglican Young People’s Association, St. Paul’s Anglican Church Sunday School, St. John’s Ambulance Brigade, Nevis Red Cross, and the Nevis Historical and Conservation Society.

For Nevis, this was more than an award ceremony. It was a historic salute to a woman whose life has helped shape education, culture, charity, faith and community development across generations.

As Browne lovingly concluded: “Congratulations Auntie Irma. Take a bow.”