“Raise the Bar!” Daisy Joseph Andall Calls for Higher Standards in Language, Respect and Youth Conduct

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA — Grenadian attorney, notary public, business executive and CBI local agent Daisy Joseph Andall has issued a powerful public call for Caribbean society to stop excusing disrespectful language and behavior, especially among young people.

In a pointed social commentary titled “RAISE THE BAR!”, Joseph Andall challenged what she described as the growing normalization of obscenities, casual disrespect and lowered standards in everyday conversation.

She rejected common excuses such as “it’s just how kids talk,” “they don’t mean it,” and “boys will be boys,” arguing that these phrases help create a culture where poor conduct is tolerated instead of corrected.

Joseph Andall reflected on her own professional experience, recalling a former workplace where a senior figure was known for using harsh and disrespectful language with employees. However, she noted that he never addressed her in that manner and even apologized on the one occasion he used an obscene word in her presence.

For Joseph Andall, the lesson was clear: people often respond to the standard placed before them.

She said that from the beginning, she treated others with dignity and respect while expecting the same in return. That, she suggested, is the type of standard families, schools, workplaces and communities must begin to reinforce more consistently.

As a mother of two daughters and a son, Joseph Andall said she is deeply concerned about what children are absorbing from the conduct of adults and peers around them. She warned that the language society tolerates today can shape the behavior it accepts tomorrow.

Her message speaks directly to a wider regional concern: the need to rebuild respect, discipline and personal responsibility across homes, schools, workplaces and public spaces.

Joseph Andall’s commentary has struck a strong chord because it places responsibility not only on young people, but also on adults, parents, leaders, employers and communities that often excuse conduct they should be helping to correct.

Her central message was simple but urgent: Caribbean society must stop lowering the standard and start demanding better.

“Raise the bar,” she urged — a call for dignity, respect and stronger values in a time when many believe public conduct is being tested like never before.