CARICOM MOVES FORWARD UNDER PHILIP J. PIERRE AS KAMLA HAILS MAJOR GOVERNANCE BREAKTHROUGH, WHILE DR. TERRANCE DREW’S CHAIRMANSHIP CONTINUES TO FACE CRITICISM

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia (Times Caribbean) — Caribbean leaders appear to be turning the page on one of CARICOM’s most contentious governance issues, with Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar announcing that Heads of Government have agreed to support her proposal to refer questions surrounding the reappointment of the CARICOM Secretary-General to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) for an advisory opinion.

The announcement comes just days into the chairmanship of Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and has already been viewed by some regional observers as a sign of renewed momentum following months of debate over CARICOM’s governance and decision-making processes.

Persad-Bissessar said the Heads of Government accepted Trinidad and Tobago’s proposals after concerns were raised regarding the process used in the Secretary-General’s reappointment. She said the referral will be made under Article 212 of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, which provides a mechanism for the CCJ to offer guidance on the interpretation of Treaty provisions.

In her statement, the Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister thanked her fellow Heads of Government for supporting what she described as proposals consistent with CARICOM’s commitment to good governance, accountability and institutional improvement.

She also commended Chairman Philip J. Pierre for facilitating consensus among regional leaders, describing the outcome as one that allows CARICOM to move forward in unity and continue advancing the interests of the Caribbean people.

The development has inevitably renewed discussion about the preceding six-month chairmanship of St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew. His tenure was marked by public disagreements among member states over the Secretary-General reappointment process and broader governance concerns, which became a dominant regional issue during that period.

While opinions differ across the region, critics have argued that the previous chairmanship was characterized by division and unresolved institutional disputes. Supporters of the new approach contend that several significant regional developments—including movement on the governance impasse and efforts to build consensus—have occurred within the opening days of Prime Minister Pierre’s leadership.

The decision to seek an advisory opinion from the CCJ does not determine the legal merits of the dispute but provides CARICOM with an opportunity to obtain judicial guidance on the interpretation of the Treaty of Chaguaramas. Many regional observers view the move as an effort to strengthen institutional certainty and reinforce confidence in the Community’s governance framework.

As CARICOM enters a new chapter under Philip J. Pierre’s chairmanship, attention will now turn to the CCJ’s advisory process and whether the renewed emphasis on dialogue and consensus can help restore confidence and strengthen regional unity in the months ahead.