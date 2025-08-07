Saint Lucia Celebrates Four 2025 Chevening Scholars Set to Make Global Impact

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia – Saint Lucia is celebrating a moment of immense pride as four of its brightest minds have been named 2025 Chevening Scholars. Jevanic Henry, Kina Nicholas, Ronaldo DeGarzon, and another exceptional candidate will soon take their talents to the United Kingdom, joining the prestigious global network of Chevening alumni committed to leadership and change.

These scholars will pursue advanced studies in fields critical to Saint Lucia’s development—climate resilience, environmental policy, and data science—while building international connections to strengthen their nation’s voice on the global stage.

JEVANIC HENRY – Championing Climate Resilience for SIDS

Jevanic Henry has dedicated his career to advancing climate resilience in Small Island Developing States (SIDS), leading and supporting projects and policies at both national and multilateral levels. A certified expert in climate and renewable energy finance, he co-authored a toolkit to improve countries’ access to climate funding.

A former Foreign Service Officer, Jevanic has represented Saint Lucia in climate diplomacy across philanthropic, Commonwealth, and UN systems—serving as a negotiator, adviser, and researcher. He made history as the Caribbean’s first youth adviser on climate to the UN Secretary-General and as Saint Lucia’s first AOSIS fellow.

Passionate about youth empowerment, he continues to create opportunities for young leaders to engage in climate action through the UN Climate Change process. In 2019, he was named Saint Lucia’s Most Outstanding Youth in Environment and Sustainable Development.

He will pursue an MSc in Climate Change, Development and Policy at the University of Sussex, seeing the scholarship as both an honour and a responsibility to inspire and create lasting change.

KINA NICHOLAS – Elevating Climate Justice and Youth Empowerment

Kina Nicholas serves as an Associate Programme Specialist at the UNESCO Office for the Caribbean, with a background spanning social work, youth development, and environmental advocacy. For more than 15 years, she has championed community and youth initiatives, focusing on amplifying marginalized voices and promoting climate justice.

Through policy engagement and grassroots action, Kina has worked to empower young people to become agents of change. She views her Chevening award as a platform to engage with global changemakers and contribute to inclusive, forward-thinking conversations.

She will also pursue an MSc in Climate Change, Development and Policy at the University of Sussex, equipping herself to bridge community advocacy with international environmental policy.

RONALDO DEGARZON – Harnessing Data for Development

Ronaldo DeGarzon’s passion lies in using data to drive smart decision-making. As Chair of the Research Subcommittee of the OECS Youth Advisory Network (2020–2021), he coordinated research across nine member states, providing the foundation for the OECS Youth Strategy—adopted unanimously by the Heads of Government Council.

In addition to his policy work, Ronaldo is co-founder of Sporte Avis, a sports media start-up that has won three consecutive National Youth Awards for Youth in Media. His work has shone a spotlight on Saint Lucian athletes and events while building a digital platform that connects sports and community pride.

He will pursue an MSc in Data Science at Lancaster University, viewing Chevening as a chance to achieve a lifelong academic goal while inspiring others to aim higher.

A New Era of Saint Lucian Leadership

The 2025 Chevening cohort represents a powerful blend of environmental advocacy, policy innovation, and data-driven development. Their journeys will not only enhance their personal expertise but also contribute to Saint Lucia’s progress in tackling climate change, building resilient communities, and leveraging information for national growth.

As they prepare to head to the UK, these four trailblazers carry the hopes of a nation—and the assurance that Saint Lucia’s voice in the global arena will only grow stronger.