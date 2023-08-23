Saint Kitts and Nevis to Gain Valuable Insights and Opportunities from Participation in the Seventh Assembly of the Global Environment Facility

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, August 22, 2023 [Press Secretary, PMO]– The Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis is set to reap substantial benefits from its active participation in the Seventh Assembly of the Global Environment Facility (GEF), held in Vancouver, Canada. The event, which takes place from August 22-26, provides a platform for the nation to engage with environmental leaders from 185 nations, share experiences, and explore avenues for advancing environmental sustainability and conservation efforts.

The Saint Kitts and Nevis delegation, led by Minister of Sustainable Development and Climate Action, Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, recognizes the profound significance of attending such a prominent international forum. The Assembly’s theme of “Healthy Planet, Healthy People” resonates deeply with the Federation’s commitment to preserving its natural resources and promoting sustainable development.

The event will encompass the launch of the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund, an innovative funding mechanism designed to safeguard global species and ecosystems. The decision to entrust the management of this new fund to the GEF was made during the COP15 Convention on Biological Diversity summit in December 2022, and the governing Council formally endorsed the plan in June 2023 in Brasilia.



The Seventh Assembly of the Global Environment Facility in Vancouver, Canada, offers Saint Kitts and Nevis the chance to gain knowledge, access funding, foster partnerships, advocate for its priorities, and contribute to global environmental discussions – all of which are crucial for the country’s sustainable development and environmental well-being.



Over the years Saint Kitts and Nevis has been a signatory to several international, multilateral environmental treaties and agreements such as the Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm Conventions; United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC); Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer; among others, which are aimed at addressing various environmental issues such as biodiversity, climate change, land use and chemicals and waste.

Through the various discussions, workshops, and presentations, the Saint Kitts and Nevis delegation will gain valuable insights into global best practices, innovative technologies, and successful environmental conservation strategies. The nation’s representatives will have the opportunity to learn from the experiences of other countries, which can be applied to bolster the Federation’s own environmental initiatives.

The GEF is renowned for providing financial support to projects that focus on environmental protection, sustainability, and climate change resilience. During the Assembly, the delegation will also engage with funding agencies, explore potential avenues to secure resources for projects that align with the nation’s environmental priorities, build connections with international organizations, experts, and representatives from other countries, and advocate for its environmental concerns and priorities on a global stage. These relationships lay the groundwork for potential collaborations, joint initiatives, and knowledge-sharing partnerships.

By participating in a high-profile event such as the GEF Assembly, Saint Kitts and Nevis elevated its international profile in the realm of environmental conservation and sustainability. This exposure can attract attention, investment, and support from global stakeholders who share similar goals.

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is dedicated to preserving its natural resources while fostering economic growth and prosperity as it continues its journey toward becoming a Sustainable Island State.

