Prime Minister Drew Receives a Courtesy Call from CXC Officials

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, August 23, 2023 [PMO] – CXC Registrar and CEO Dr. Wayne Wesley paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew at the Prime Minister’s Office, Government Headquarters in Basseterre. Dr. Wesley was accompanied by Ms. Foyalan Taitt, Public Relations Officer in the Office of the Registrar.



The CXC Registrar is on a familiarization tour in the region and has been engaging various stakeholders. Saint Kitts and Nevis will be hosting the Ceremony for the Official Release of Results for the 2023 May/June Regional Examinations.



“CXC is focused on developing more collaboration with stakeholders as we try to revamp the system and create multiple pathways for students throughout the region,” he stated. He also commended the work that the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is doing to revise its curriculum.



Prime Minister Drew thanked the CXC officials for visiting Saint Kitts and Nevis and commended CXC for its contribution to national and regional development. However, he noted that more can be done regarding the teaching of values in school.



“I applaud the work and vast positive impact that CXC has made within our Federation and the Caribbean region as a whole over the years. However, I have always been concerned about the inadequate amount of attention being paid to the teaching of values to young people by our formal education institutions,” Prime Minister Drew noted. “Additionally, our education system focuses more on what reflects the classic Bell Curve. Most attention is paid to the students who are academically strong and less attention to the weak and gifted students,” he added.



Dr. Wesley gave assurances that CXC’s new approaches, such as hybrid innovation strategies, will help to transform education in the region.



Dr. Wesley will also be meeting with the Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, as well as other key stakeholders.



Mrs. Lisa Pistana, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, and Mr. Glenroy Blanchette, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office were also present at the meeting.